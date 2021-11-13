Though it was a weekend, a lot of headlines captured the interest of Bollywood buffs. Take a look at the trending entertainment news from all parts of India. Also Read - BTS In The Soop 2: Jungkook and Jin's cute moves on Sunny Leone's Baby Doll is the best thing you'll see this weekend — check out fan-made edit

Kangana Ranaut breaks silence on Bheekh comment

Kangana Ranaut has finally ended her silence on the Bheekh comment. The statement of the actress infuriated political leaders from across the spectrum. Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Everything is very clearly mentioned in the same interview 1857 first collective fight for freedom… along with sacrifice of greats like Subhash Chandra Bose, Rani Laxmibai and Veer Savarkar ji. 1857 I know but which war took place in 1947 I am not aware, if someone can bring to my awareness I will give back my Padma Shri and apologise also… please help me with this. I have worked in a feature film of a martyr Rani Laxmi Bai... extensively researched on the first fight of freedom 1857... nationalism rose so did right wing ... but why it died a sudden death? and why Gandhi let Bhagat Singh die ... why Neta Bose was killed and never got Gandhi ji's support? why line of partition was drawn by a white man... ?instead of celebrating freedom why Indians killed each other some of the answers I am seeking please help me find answers." Also Read - BTS: The real story behind Jin's iconic outfit from In The SOOP will leave you surprised

Deepika Padukone - Ranveer Singh jet off for a small break

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will celebrate their third marriage anniversary tomorrow. The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at the stunning Lake Como in Italy. The marriage was an intimate affair. After they returned, the couple threw lavish receptions in Bangalore and Mumbai. A source said, "Despite their, jam-packed shoot schedules, Deepika and Ranveer made it a point to take some time off and unwind together on their third marriage anniversary."

Kartik Aaryan wants to work in a movie directed by Salman Khan

Well, Kartik Aaryan is coming as a guest on Bigg Boss 15 to promote his film, Dhamaka. It is directed by Ram Madhvani and will come on Netflix. It seems he asked Salman Khan what would he do if he was not an actor. The superstar said that he did be a director. Kartik Aaryan said, "Mujhe bhoolna mat jab aap director ban jao."

Chhatriwali First Look

The first look of Rakul Preet Singh's Chhatriwali is out. In the movie, she plays the role of a condom-tester. She is shown as a simple graduate in Lucknow who takes up the job due to unemployment. The director of the movie, Tejas Prabhas Vijay Deoskar said, "Our film is a social family entertainer, which aims at de-stigmatising the use of condoms and we are truly excited that the film has gone on floors. Rakul brings freshness to every role that she portrays and with a sensitive, thought-provoking subject like this, the audience will certainly enjoy a roller-coaster ride of comedy."

BTS' Jinkook dance gets Baby Doll spin

In The Soop 2 concluded yesterday with the last episode. It was full of adorable moments between Jungkook and the eldest hyung, Kim Seokjin. From waking up Jungkook with cuddles to feeding him and dancing together, JinKook shippers had a gala time. A fan has made a video where she has put the song, Baby Doll for their dance.

SS Rajamouli to reunite Mahesh Babu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Buzz is that SS Rajamouli might reunite the superhit pair of Mahesh Babu and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He is in talks with them for a film. Samantha will be seen in Gunasekhar’s Shaakuntalam and Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

Prabhas' RadheShyam song to be out on Monday

The first song from RadheShyam will be out on Monday. This was confirmed by the makers. The music score of the movie is by Yuvan Shankar Raja.