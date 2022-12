Let's give a wrap on who and what made news in the Entertainment world today. We have India's BEST picture SS Rajamouli directed RRR, Pathaan song Besharam Rang lands into controversy, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor reveal the name of their upcoming rom-com and more who have grabbed headlines. We also have Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on the list too. Let's catch up on the big and trending Entertainment Newsmakers of the day. Also Read - Pathaan controversy: MP minister claims Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone song Besharam Rang is highly objectionable – here's why

Katrina Kaif attends Vicky Kaushal starrer film's screening

Katrina Kaif might be one of the busiest actresses but she knows how to take out time for their loved ones. Katrina Kaif, who recently returned from her first anniversary celebrations with Vicky Kaushal, attended the screening of his upcoming movie Govinda Naam Mera. The actress posed for the paparazzi and was addressed as Bhabhi. Check out the video and the picture below: Also Read - Entertainment news wrap: Shah Rukh Khan to promote Pathaan at FIFA 2022 finals; Jacqueline Fernandez responds to Nora Fatehi [Watch Video]

Pathaan song Besharam Rang lands in controversy

A couple of days ago, and released their sizzling hot song, Besharam Rang. The song has been trending ever since alongside SRK and Deepika. However, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the song has been made with a dirty mindset. Check out the whole report here. Also Read - Deepika Padukone in Pathaan to Priyanka Chopra in Dostana: Bollywood hotties whose uber-hot looks in bikinis wowed audiences

reacts to 's tweet

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's interview on Kantara and Pushpa's success went viral. Vivek Agnihotri happened to react in the same. Vivek disagreed and called Anurag Bollywood's one and only Milord, seemingly taking a jibe. Anurag countered him with a savage tweet asking him to research before tweeting. Check out the whole report here.

has a condition before directing

Anees Bazmee and Firoz Nadiadwala have had a long-standing association with each other. The director, however, claimed that he will work on Hera Pheri 3 on one condition. Hera Pheri 3 is buzzing hot ever since it was reported that has replaced in the third installment. and Paresh Rawal are still a part of the movie. Check out the whole report here.

RRR bags multiple nominations at the Critics Choice Awards

The nominations for the Critics Choice Awards are out and guess what SS Rajamouli directed RRR starring , Jr NTR, and others have been nominated in multiple categories. RRR has been nominated for Best Picture, Best Director (SS Rajamouli), Best Visual Effects, Best Foreign Language Film, and Best Song (Naatu Naatu).

Ranbir Kapoor-Shraddha Kapoor starrer is Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar

Yesterday, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor asked fans to guess what could be the title of their movie. Ranbir and Shraddha will be coming together in a romantic comedy by . Today, they dropped the teaser announcing the title which is called Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar. Both Ranbir and Shraddha look stunning in the movie. Their chemistry is winning hearts. Check out the whole story here.

has a fan moment with Ram Charan

Ram Charan and Neha Kakkar were attending an event wherein they happened to come across each other. Neha Kakkar had a fan girl moment with the RRR star when he claimed that he is a fan of her work. Check out the video and Neha Kakkar flaunting her fangirl moment here.

gets married

In a surprising piece of news today, Devoleena Bhattacharjee got married to her gym trainer, Shonu aka Shahnawaz Shaikh. The actress had an elaborate yet private wedding in Lonavala with her close friends in attendance. Check out the pictures here. That's not it, the actress' post-wedding ritual video also went viral. Check it out here.

Vishal says he will marry after Prabhas

Recently, Vishal opened up on his marriage plans. He is also one of the most eligible bachelors in the country. The actor said that marriage is a responsibility and while he has thought of it, he has been actively planning about the same. Vishal said that it is not a joke and that one needs to have a work-life balance. He has not got the marriage mindset yet and adds, "Now, I am hopping on to the next thing – the day Rebel star Prabhas gets married, I will get married!"

That's all in the trending Entertainment News today.