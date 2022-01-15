From Sooryavanshi re-releasing in theatres and the film's final circuit-wise figures plus collections to Kapil Sharma's biopic, Runway 34 not heading to OTT and Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding date; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in Bollywood today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of Bollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Pushpa, Akhanda, Vakeel Saab, Jathi Ratnalu – check out the ten HIGHEST GROSSING Telugu movies of 2021 at the box office

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 14th January 2021:

Sooryavanshi re-releases in theatres

Such has been the impact of that the makers have now decided to re-release the directorial in THESE regions for the occasion of Makar Sankranti, and their reasons is totally justified. Also Read - Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to have a registered marriage on THIS DATE

Read the full story here: Sooryavanshi - Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer to re-release in theatres for this BRILLIANT reason Also Read - Akshay Kumar REFUTES rumours of travelling to Lucknow; says, 'Absolutely untrue'

Sooryavanshi's final circuit-wise figures and collections

Not even the COVID-19 threat still looming large; 50% occupancy in Maharashtra and Kerala; or shows not decided till the last moment could dampen the juggernaut that and Sooryavanshi eventually turned out to be at the box office.

Read the full story here: Sooryavanshi box office collection - here's the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer's circuit-wise FINAL FIGURES and VERDICTS

Kapil Sharma biopic

The biopic has been titled Funkaar, it's being directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey 1 and 2 fame, and being produced by Mahaveer Jain, who has also bankrolled Ram Setu with .

Read the full story here: Funkaar - Kapil Sharma biopic announced; Fukrey franchise director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba on board – deets inside

Runway 34 not heading to OTT

Given the uncertainly of theatrical business in COVID-19 times and so many titles taking the OTT route, there's been increased chatter whether , and starrer Runway 34 will also release directly online.

Read the full story here: Runway 34 - Is the Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan starrer headed straight to OTT? Here's what we know [EXCLUSIVE]

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding date

Rumours of and marrying after 4 years of relationship has been doing the rounds since a while now. It seems Farhan's daughters also like Shibani a lot.

Read the full story here: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to have a registered marriage on THIS DATE