From Sooryavanshi re-releasing in theatres and the film's final circuit-wise figures plus collections to Kapil Sharma's biopic, Runway 34 not heading to OTT and Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding date; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in Bollywood today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of Bollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today.
So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 14th January 2021:
Sooryavanshi re-releases in theatres
Such has been the impact of Sooryavanshi that the makers have now decided to re-release the Rohit Shetty directorial in THESE regions for the occasion of Makar Sankranti, and their reasons is totally justified.
Sooryavanshi - Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer to re-release in theatres
Sooryavanshi's final circuit-wise figures and collections
Not even the COVID-19 threat still looming large; 50% occupancy in Maharashtra and Kerala; or shows not decided till the last moment could dampen the juggernaut that Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's Sooryavanshi eventually turned out to be at the box office.
Sooryavanshi box office collection - here's the Akshay Kumar-Katrina Kaif starrer's circuit-wise FINAL FIGURES and VERDICTS
Kapil Sharma biopic
The Kapil Sharma biopic has been titled Funkaar, it's being directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba of Fukrey 1 and 2 fame, and being produced by Mahaveer Jain, who has also bankrolled Ram Setu with .
Funkaar - Kapil Sharma biopic announced; Fukrey franchise director Mrighdeep Singh Lamba on board
Runway 34 not heading to OTT
Given the uncertainly of theatrical business in COVID-19 times and so many titles taking the OTT route, there's been increased chatter whether Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Runway 34 will also release directly online.
Runway 34 - Is the Ajay Devgn-Amitabh Bachchan starrer headed straight to OTT?
Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's wedding date
Rumours of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar marrying after 4 years of relationship has been doing the rounds since a while now. It seems Farhan's daughters also like Shibani a lot.
Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar to have a registered marriage
