Trending Entertainment News Today: Farhan Akhtar to direct Don 3, Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy rumours, Dia Mirza blessed with a baby boy and more

With another day ending, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from Bollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From directing and praising Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend, , to 's pregnancy rumours, being blessed with a baby boy and Kim Sharma's loved-up pic with tennis legend Leander Paes from their Goa holiday – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Also Read - From Yuvraj Singh to Leander Paes — here's how Kim Sharma's personal life always got the spotlight

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 14th July 2021:

Farhan Akhtar to direct Don 3

Farhan Akhtar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming sports drama, , which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 16th July. Everyone knows that before becoming an actor, Farhan Akhtar entertained us from behind the camera by directing films like , Lakshya and others. But post Don 2, he didn't wear director's hat again. Also Read - After Amit Sadh, Kim Sharma gets linked to tennis player Leander Paes as their Goa holiday pic goes viral

Read the full story here: Will Farhan Akhtar direct Don 3 and Dil Chahta Hai 2? The Toofan star FINALLY reveals all Also Read - From Aamir Khan to Amit Sadh, 5 Bollywood celebs who have QUIT social media

Jackie Shroff praises Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend, Disha Patani

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's alleged love story has been documented a lot in the media. Now, Jackie Shroff has spoken about working with Disha Patani in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. In an interview with a leading daily, the veteran actor has spoken about Disha Patani as an artiste, and how it is to work with her.

Read the full story here:

Sonam Kapoor's pregnancy rumours

After several months, Sonam Kapoor returned to India from London. As she got spotted at the airport, netizens wondered if she was pregnant.

Read the full story here: Is Sonam Kapoor pregnant? Netizens raise questions

Dia Mirza being with a baby boy

Dia Mirza recently took to her Instagram account to state that she gave birth to a baby boy in the month of May this year. The actress also revealed why she had to undergo an emergency C-section.

Read the full story here: Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi blessed with a baby boy, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi

Kim Sharma's loved-up pic with tennis legend Leander Paes from their Goa holiday

After being linked to some months ago, rumours suggest that Kim Sharma is now dating Leander Paes. The reports have further been cemented after holiday pictures of the couple have surfaced from Goa. While they did not share any couple pics, a restaurant, Pousada By The Beach, shared pictures of the two.

Read the full story here: After Amit Sadh, Kim Sharma gets linked to tennis legend Leander Paes as their Goa holiday pic goes viral