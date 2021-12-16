Everyday, several developments take centre stage, some expected, some unexpected, each falling under the categories of good, and or ugly, and so, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from Bollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Virat Kohli and 's daughter, Vamika's first pics and the first reviews of and 's 83 to Ileana D'Cruz being called flat-chested, 's first Instagram post since 's arrest and changing her Instagram DP post marriage – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Also Read - 5 times Vamika’s awwwdorable clicks by Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli grabbed headlines

So, without further ado, here are the newsmakers of 16th December 2021:

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter, Vamika's first pics

The Indian team was leaving for the South Africa tour where Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli and Vamika were all clicked together. It was in the wee hours of Thursday morning and therefore perhaps the couple wasn't expecting paparazzi around. They hadn't covered Vamika's face and we got a good glimpse of the little cutie. Also Read - 83 Movie Review: Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's film gets a standing ovation from the audience - Watch Video

First reviews of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's 83

The much-anticipated 83, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead as legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, had its world premiere at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah on Wednesday, 15th December. The Kabir Khan directorial received a standing ovation from the audience, filling everyone's hearts with joy. Ranveer and Deepika Padukone both left yesterday, 15th December, to attend the grand premiere and the response the film has been receiving is just amazing. Those who have watched it are calling it a masterpiece.

Gauri Khan's first Instagram post since Aryan Khan's arrest

After Aryan Khan's drug case, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan were keeping a low profile. But, it looks like now they are ready to get back to get back to normalcy. Recently, Shah Rukh Khan had made a virtual appearance, and now, Gauri has posted on Instagram for the first time since her sson's drug case, sharing an update about a store that she's designing.

Katrina Kaif changing her Instagram DP post marriage

Katrina Kaif looks to be on seventh heaven after her wedding to Vicky Kaushal, and why not, given the massive publicity their marriage has received. However, the joy is genuine, can be reflected in every moment shared on social media of the couple, and a testament has again been witnessed by Katrina Kaif's new Instagram DP.

Ileana D'Cruz being called flat-chested

Ileana D'Cruz recently posted some super-hot photos in a skimpy white bikini, seated by the pool, offering us an eyeful of her enviable, desirable figure, and we couldn't thank her enough for it. However, she has now beenlabelled 'flat-chested' in the comments section of her Instagram post.

