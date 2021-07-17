Trending Entertainment News Today: Are Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal getting married, SS Rajamouli doing patch work on RRR, Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli's pics from England and more

The past two days have been a very eventful one. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding has been the event of the month. From the dreamy varmala ceremony to the reception party it was a blast. We got another bomb when Salman Khan's close aide and stylist Ashley Rebello wished Katrina Kaif with a pic of her as a bride. Here is a round-up of all the trending entertainment news... Also Read - OMG! Rahul Vaidya shares an incident straight from his FIRST NIGHT with Disha Parmar – watch video

#DisHulKiShaadi breaks the Internet

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar tied the knot yesterday. The reception which happened in the evening was a star studded affair. Shweta Tiwari, Arjun Bijlani, Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni, Mika Singh, Mehreen Pirzada, Vishal Aditya Singh, Sana Makbul were present for the reception. There was a lot of dance and music. Shweta Tiwari grooved to Afreen Afreen while Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin made a couple entry. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding reception: Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin grab eyeballs, Shweta Tiwari sets the dance floor on fire and other kickass moments — watch video

Katrina Kaif as a bride?

It was Katrina Kaif's birthday yesterday. Salman Khan and her close friend stylist Ashley Rebello wished her with a picture of her dressed in a white gown as a bride. He said he hoped this day was coming soon. This has sparked off rumours if Katrina Kaif is indeed getting hitched soon to rumoured beau, Vicky Kaushal.

Patch work on #RRR

As per Great Andhra, SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan are doing some patch work on the talkie portions of the movie. After this, a couple of songs are left to be shot.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have fun in Durham

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are now in England for the series. The actress posted a series of pics where she referred to Virat Kohli as a fan.

