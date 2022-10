The spate of allegations on Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan do not seem to end. The latest is Rani Chatterjee who has said that he asked very inappropriate questions during a professional meeting. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani will soon head to Saudi Arabia for a long schedule of Dunki. Here is the trending news of the day... Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer's emotional outburst on Shalin Bhanot fails to impress netizens who say, 'Uska alag hi daily soap chal raha hai' [Read tweets]

Rani Chatterjee alleges sexual harassment by Sajid Khan

Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant and Bhojpuri star Rani Chatterjee has alleged that Sajid Khan asked her the size of her bust when she went to meet him for a meeting for his film, Himmatwala. She has also alleged that he asked her inappropriate questions like if she had a boyfriend, and how frequently did they make love. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16, Day 16, Live Updates: MC Stan looks teary-eyed, Sajid Khan asks him what happened

Drishyam 2: Ajay Devgn's film wins netizens

The trailer of Drishyam 2 is out. Netizens are in awe of the performances by Ajay Devgn, Akshaye Khanna and Tabu. The story focusses on how they try to prove that Vijay Salgaonkar is actually the murderer.

Latest update on Shah Rukh Khan-Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki

It seems the film was shot in Wai for some days and now they are filming near Bhayandar. After Diwali, the team will head to Saudi Arabia where they will film for 10-12 days. It is one of the major foreign schedules of the film.

Breathe's new season from November 9, 2023

Abhishek Bachchan has shared the poster of Breathe In The Shadows new season. It will come on Amazon Prime Video from November 9. The thriller show has a loyal fan base.

Malaika Arora on doing a full-fledged role in a movie

The stunning lady has spoken on whether she will ever do a full-fledged role in a movie. Malaika Arora said that if she gets something very good, she might just take it up.

