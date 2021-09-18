It's time to walk you through the top trending entertainment news of 18 September 2021. Check out the list here: Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 premiere date is OUT! Here's when Salman Khan's show will begin

Divya Agarwal wins Bigg Boss OTT

Tonight it was the first-ever finale of the web version of Bigg Boss, Bigg Boss OTT. The finalist list included Pratik Sehajpal, Divya Agarwal, , Nishant Bhat and Raqesh Bapat. The first one to leave was Pratik who opted out of the race to be a part of 's Bigg Boss 15. Shamita and Raqesh were evicted after which Divya was crowned the winner of the season. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Bigg Boss 15 participants, Shaheer Sheikh-Ruchikaa Kapoor welcome baby girl, Shehnaaz Gill coping up after Sidharth Shukla's demise and more

Check out the whole story here: Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal BEATS Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat to win the trophy of the first web version of the reality TV show Also Read - Rumoured Bigg Boss 15 contestant Amit Tandon on Sidharth Shukla's demise: Ek hatta-katta aadmi agar aise chala jaye toh...

Samantha SLAMS a reporter

and her team visited the Tirupathi temple earlier this morning. And whilst there, a reporter had asked her to comment on the divorce rumours with . The actress schooled the reporter asking whether he has any sense of time and situation.

Check out the video and post here: 'Do you have any sense?' Samantha Ruth Prabhu SCHOOLS journalist asking her to comment on rumoured divorce with Naga Chaitanya

's cryptic post

Shilpa Shetty has been sharing her thoughts through quotes in her Instagram stories. In her latest post, Shilpa Shetty talked about the New Endings. Last month, the actress returned to her professional life and resumed shooting for Super Dancer Chapter 4.

Check out the whole story here: Amidst Raj Kundra's pornography case, Shilpa Shetty shares a quote on 'New Endings' – view pic

Shaheer opens up on embracing fatherhood

who married Ruchikaa Kapoor last year in November welcomed a baby girl on 10th September 2021. The actor has opened up about embracing fatherhood. He said that it took him 3 days for all to sink in.

Check out the story here: Pavitra Rishta 2 actor Shaheer Sheikh expresses his happiness of becoming a father; says, 'It took almost three days to sink in'

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15's premiere date announced

Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 15 is going to begin from 2nd October. The promo featuring Salman and was dropped in the middle of the Bigg Boss OTT grand finale. Bigg Boss 15's premiere night will begin at 9:00 and the daily episodes will be out at 10:30 every weekday.

Check out the story here: Bigg Boss 15 premiere date is OUT! Here's when Salman Khan's show will begin