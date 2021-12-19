Each new day brings with it plenty of expected and unexpected developments, so it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers from the entertainment world who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From - entering their new home and Katrina hinting at her honeymoon destination with Vicky in her mehendi pic to recalling how he got 25 stitches while training for Jersey, , jetting off for the wedding of Praful Patel's son and Spider-Man: No Way Home breaking 3-day record for 2021 – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the entertainment news today... Also Read - Pushpa box office collection day 2 [worldwide]: The storm turns into a tornado; Allu Arjun starrer grosses 100 crore in 2 days flat

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal enter their new home

Vicky Kaushal's parents, father Sham Kaushal and mother Veena Kaushal, also accompanied their son and daughter-in-law Katrina Kaif for their first foray into their new abode, and we've even got all the videos for y'all. Also Read - Pushpa - The Rise box office collection day 2: Allu Arjun and Rashmika starrer lives up to its title; gloriously RISES in Hindi markets

Read the full story here: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal enter their new home for the first time; pandit arrives for gharpravesh puja – watch videos

Katrina Kaif hinting at honeymoon destination with Vicky Kaushal in mehendi pic

Katrina Kaif's new photo on her Instagram handle offers viewers an intimately closer look of her intricately beautiful mehendi design, where Katrina Kaif can be seen stretching her arms out against a seashore in the background, and wearing the traditional churas of Hindu brides.

Read the full story here: SAY WHAT! Katrina Kaif drops MAJOR HINT of honeymoon destination in new mehendi pic; fans search for Vicky Kaushal's name – view post

Shahid Kapoor recalls getting 25 stitches while training for Jersey

Shahid Kapoor has gone through the grind, training as a professional cricketer would, all for the sake of his role in Jersey. And he has even shed his blood for the character, undergoing 25 stiches, and we all know how important an actor's face is for her/his livelihood, especially for a mainstream, commercial lead star.

Read the full story here: Jersey - Did you know Shahid Kapoor suffered a major injury to his face while training and had to get 25 stitches? WATCH VIDEO

Salman Khan-Shilpa Shetty jet off for the wedding of Praful Patel's son

NCP leader, Rajya Sabha MP and former Union Minister Praful Patel's son, Prajay Patel, recently got married to Shivika, daughter of Mumbai-based jewellery businessman, Shirish Pungilia. The who's who from the worlds of entertainment, business, politics and sports having descended on Jaipur join the wedding celebrations.

Read the full story here: Praful Patel’s son Prajay Patel’s wedding - Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty, M.S. Dhoni, Jaya Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and other VVIPS land in Jaipur for the lavish reception – view pics

Spider-Man: No Way Home breaking Sooryavanshi 3-day record for 2021

After an exception opening day and normal dip on day 2, Spider-Man: No Way Home needed a big boost on Saturday, day 3, if it was to show long legs at the box office, which it has achieved, and then some.

Read the full story here: Spider-Man No Way Home box office collection day 3 - Tom Holland starrer witnesses MASSIVE jump; BREAKS Sooryavanshi's 3-day record for 2021