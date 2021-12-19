Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal enter their new home, Shahid Kapoor recalls getting 25 stitches while training for Jersey and more

From Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal entering their new home and Katrina hinting at her honeymoon destination with Vicky Kaushal in her mehendi pic to Shahid Kapoor recalling how he got 25 stitches while training for Jersey, Salman Khan, Shilpa Shetty jetting off for the wedding of Praful Patel's son and Spider-Man: No Way Home breaking Sooryavanshi 3-day record for 2021; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the entertainment news today...