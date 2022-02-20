From Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's first wedding pic and Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur wedding photos to Ananya Panday preventing team Gehraiyaan from visiting her home, Gangubai Kathiawadi's new teaser and Lock Upp's new contestant; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in Bollywood today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of Bollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Lock Upp: Kangana Ranaut hosted reality show to mark the comeback of THIS HOTTIE as a contestant

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 19th February 2021:

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar's first wedding pic

and have been setting couple goals for some years now, their wedding has been the talk of the town for the past few days, and, finally, a picture of the couple from their wedding is out.

FIRST picture of Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar from their marriage is HERE

Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur wedding photos

Vikrant Massey looked absolutely dashing as a new groom, draped in an ivory-white sherwani and pastel pagadi while his gorgeous bride, Sheetal Thakur, donned a red-striped lehenga.

FIRST PICS from Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur's wedding are totally dreamy

Ananya Panday prevents team Gehraiyaan from visiting her home

revealed something very strange about in a recent interview when she opened up about how the latter refused to allow her and the rest of the troupe of Gehraiyaan to visit her home.

Ananya Panday PREVENTED Deepika Padukone and team Gehraiyaan from visiting her home due to dad Chunk Panday – here's why

Gangubai Kathiawadi's new teaser

Prior to the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi on 25th February, the makers have released a special teaser of character, where we get to see more of the infectious swag and intoxicating intensity that the superstar displayed in the trailer.

Gangubai Kathiawadi new teaser - Ajay Devgn chews up the screen as Rahim Lala, the saviour of Alia Bhatt

Lock Upp's new contestant

Ahead of the launch of Lock Upp, several names are cropping up as potential contestants of the hosted reality show, produced by . The latest one to do the rounds is that of a certain hottie who has been missing from the scene.

Kangana Ranaut hosted Lock Upp to mark the comeback of THIS HOTTIE as a contestant