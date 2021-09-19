Hola friends, it's time to walk you through the newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Fan asks Amitabh Bachchan the reason behind endorsing paan masala; here’s what the KBC 13 host replied

Big B's REVEALS why he endorses Paan Masala

Superstar is quite active on social media. Often, he even replies to his fans' comments and questions on his posts. And that's what he did again. actor was asked by a fan as to why he endorses a paan masala brand. The actor's reply to the same is real and honest. The actor said that sometimes an artist promotes things and brands purely for business purposes and should be looked upon in the same manner.

Check out the story here: Fan asks Amitabh Bachchan the reason behind endorsing paan masala; here's what the KBC 13 host replied

Neha ousted from films for being pregnant

Shocking as it sounds, it's true. In a recent interview, revealed that a lot of filmmakers asked her to step down as she was pregnant. The actress was shown the door and when she tried to negotiate, she felt it was a clear cut no from their side.

Read the whole report here: Get Out! Neha Dhupia REVEALS several filmmakers dropped her from projects during her second pregnancy

BTS ARMY gets protective about the septet

BTS boy left fr NYC on 18th September 2021. The septet has been getting all the love from ARMY as they are all set to attend the 76th UN General Assembly tomorrow wherein they would be giving a speech. As soon as BTS landed in New York, they were snapped by fans and media at the airport. And since, ARMY is trending Respect BTS privacy, Keep BTS Safe and more on Twitter.

Check out the story here: ARMY trends 'RESPECT BTS PRIVACY' after fans track flights of Bangtan Boys and crowd the airport area

Here's another story related to the news BTS: 'It's scary really,' When V aka Kim Taehyung revealed how fans invaded their private spaces leaving them feeling uncomfortable – watch video

Dipika's savage retort to pregnancy question

Recently, Sasural Simar Ka actress attended an event in the city. And whilst there, Dipika Kakar was asked to comment on the pregnancy rumours are that floating around about her in the media and social media. The actress had a sassy reply for the same.

Here's what she said: Dipika Kakar Ibrahim's sassy reaction to pregnancy rumors will win your hearts

Divya celebrates her win with her beau and bhai

Last night, Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. The reality TV shows queen yet again proved that she's the best in the format. Divya celebrated her win with her beau Varun Sood and bhai Rannvijay Singha. The videos of the same went viral on social media.

Check out the videos here: Bigg Boss OTT WINNER Divya Agarwal celebrates her victory with beau Varun Sood and 'bhai' Rannvijay Singha – watch videos

Gwyneth's new launch

Iron Man actress has launched an LED mirror for the women to have a clearer view of their private parts. Bizzare as it sounds. It seems to be another addition to her list of products that she has been selling on her site, Goop.

Deets about the mirror here: Avengers: Endgame actress Gwyneth Paltrow launches £46 LED mirror for the ‘clearest view’ of women’s privates

Chaitanya replaces Deverakonda

As per the latest reports, has replaced in Shiva Nirvana's next film. The Tuck Jagdish helmer seems to have finalised Chay for his next project. Deverakonda is busy with Liger while Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Love Story co-starring .

Check out the report here: Naga Chaitanya REPLACES Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's next? Read report

Shilpa's homecoming post for Shamita

returned home after staying locked up inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT for about six weeks. gave her a warm welcome. She took to her Instagram handle with a heartfelt post.

Check out the post here: Shilpa Shetty welcomes Shamita Shetty back home with the most adorable post and it's all sibling goals! – view pics