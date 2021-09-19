Hola friends, it's time to walk you through the newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Fan asks Amitabh Bachchan the reason behind endorsing paan masala; here’s what the KBC 13 host replied
Big B's REVEALS why he endorses Paan Masala
Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on social media. Often, he even replies to his fans' comments and questions on his posts. And that's what he did again. Piku actor was asked by a fan as to why he endorses a paan masala brand. The Brahmastra actor's reply to the same is real and honest. The actor said that sometimes an artist promotes things and brands purely for business purposes and should be looked upon in the same manner. Also Read - TOP Bollywood celebs who have failed to fight off their odd BAD habits
Neha ousted from films for being pregnant
Shocking as it sounds, it's true. In a recent interview, Neha Dhupia revealed that a lot of filmmakers asked her to step down as she was pregnant. The actress was shown the door and when she tried to negotiate, she felt it was a clear cut no from their side.
BTS ARMY gets protective about the septet
BTS boy left fr NYC on 18th September 2021. The septet has been getting all the love from ARMY as they are all set to attend the 76th UN General Assembly tomorrow wherein they would be giving a speech. As soon as BTS landed in New York, they were snapped by fans and media at the airport. And since, ARMY is trending Respect BTS privacy, Keep BTS Safe and more on Twitter.
Dipika's savage retort to pregnancy question
Recently, Sasural Simar Ka actress attended an event in the city. And whilst there, Dipika Kakar was asked to comment on the pregnancy rumours are that floating around about her in the media and social media. The actress had a sassy reply for the same.
Divya celebrates her win with her beau and bhai
Last night, Divya Agarwal was announced as the winner of Bigg Boss OTT. The reality TV shows queen yet again proved that she's the best in the format. Divya celebrated her win with her beau Varun Sood and bhai Rannvijay Singha. The videos of the same went viral on social media.
Gwyneth's new launch
Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow has launched an LED mirror for the women to have a clearer view of their private parts. Bizzare as it sounds. It seems to be another addition to her list of products that she has been selling on her site, Goop.
Chaitanya replaces Deverakonda
As per the latest reports, Naga Chaitanya has replaced Vijay Deverakonda in Shiva Nirvana's next film. The Tuck Jagdish helmer seems to have finalised Chay for his next project. Deverakonda is busy with Liger while Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Love Story co-starring Sai Pallavi.
Shilpa's homecoming post for Shamita
Shamita Shetty returned home after staying locked up inside the house of Bigg Boss OTT for about six weeks. Shilpa Shetty gave her a warm welcome. She took to her Instagram handle with a heartfelt post.
