About time we give a wrap on who and what grabbed headlines today. The entertainment industry never sleeps and there are updates minute by minute. And since, it is difficult to keep a tab on everything that happens in the industry. And hence, we are here with a short gist about major stories, and a lowdown on the important stories for the day. From Shah Rukh Khan and his Pathaan to Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and more have made the news. So, without further ado, let's catch up on the Entertainment Newsmakers. Also Read - Pathaan: Siddharth Anand REACTS to Shah Rukh Khan film being compared with Hollywood movies; reveals why he runs his scripts through his son

How Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt manage time with Raha Kapoor

Both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are popular names in the world of Entertainment. They recently embraced parenthood and are doting precious time with their little daughter, Raha Kapoor, who needs all their love and attention. Since they both have their schedules to keep up with. And with that, they have been away from her. So, who tends to Raha Kapoor during that time? Read here. Also Read - Will Deepika Padukone's Rubai and Katrina Kaif's Zoya share screen space in a Pathaan-Tiger crossover? [Watch Video]

Pathaan becomes the highest-grossing movie of YRF's spy-verse

Pathaan's name will go down in history for the sheer business that the Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer movie is doing. Check out the box office collection of Day 8 here. Also, now, the movie has become the highest-grossing spy-verse movie by YRF beating Salman Khan's Tiger Zinda Hai and War. Also, fans now wish to see Shah Rukh Khan in Dhoom 4. Check out the report here. Siddharth Anand also opened up on Pathaan being compared with Hollywood films. Here's what he has to say. Also Read - Farzi actor Shahid Kapoor shares what Pathaan success means to Bollywood

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan reunite

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer movie Love Aaj Kal 2 flopped, their jodi, off-screen was appreciated by fans. And now, it seems, they are going to reunite soon. Yes, as per reports, Kartik and Sara Aashiqui 3. Read more details here. Talking about Sara Ali Khan, it was stated that she was spotted chilling with Shubhman Gill. However, here's a fact check about the same. Read the report here. As Shubhman knocked a century, fans who spotted Sachin Tendulkar in the stadium felt started teasing him about Sara and him getting married. Read the tweets here. On the other hand, Kartik got flak for recreating Character Dheela Hai. Check out the tweets here.

Shahid Kapoor opens up on Pathaan's success

Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his web series called Farzi. The actor was all praise about Pathaan and the money that it is minting. Check out what the success of Pathaan means for Bollywood, as per Shahid, here.

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding guest list

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are going to tie the knot in the coming next days, as per reports. The Shershaah duo have kept mum on the same but there have been reports about the trousseau. And now, there is a guest list out there as well. Check out who all might be invited to Sidharth and Kiara's wedding here.

Salman Khan attends Pooja Hegde's brother's wedding

Salman Khan is going to be seen alongside Pooja Hegde in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Recently, Pooja Hegde's brother Rishabh got married. And while the beauty stole hearts in traditional outfits, guess who attended the wedding. None other than, Bhaijaan, Salman Khan. Check out the pictures below:

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife files domestic violence case against his family

As per a report in ETimes, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife has now filed a domestic violence case against his family members. The advocate has claimed that Nawaz's mother has stated that Aaliya is not the actor's wife. It goes against the proofs that Nawazuddin has submitted concerning their case. The lawyer then claimed that it could be a case of rape against Nawaz or a domestic violence case as Aaliya is not being given food, and is being mentally, physically and financially abused, states the lawyer.

Naagin 6 gets an extension?

Tejasswi Prakash has been essaying the role of Naagin in Ekta Kapoor's TV show. It has been going on for about a year now. And now, there are reports about Nagain 6 getting an extension as the Beauty and the Beast's adaptation is not yet ready for the premiere. Check out the GossipsTV post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GossipsTV OFFICIAL (GTv) (@gossipstv72155)

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's release date revealed

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is one of the most awaited films starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The movie is helmed by Karan Johar. Recently, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani's new release date was announced. Check it out here.

Nayanthara opens up about casting couch

Jawan actress Nayanthara recently grabbed headlines when she opened up on the casting couch experience. To hear it coming from the Lady Superstar is indeed very overwhelming. Check what she has to say here.

That's all in Entertainment News section today.