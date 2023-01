Let's have a look at the newsmakers of the day. A lot happened in the Entertainment World today and there are quite a few surprises packed in. Two new couples have emerged in Bollywood if reports are anything to go by. One of the couples has broken up apparently. And a lot of other celebs and movies made the news today. Tara Sutaria-Aadar Jain, Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma, Tripti Dimri-Karnesh Ssharma and more have grabbed headlines. So, let's catch up on the big news from the entertainment industry here: Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Rashmika Mandanna, Sai Pallavi and more: Meet the TOP 10 prettiest South Indian Actresses

Tamannaah allegedly caught kissing Vijay Varma

While everybody was celebrating New Year's with their loved ones, people from Tinsel town were doing just the same. A new couple has formed it seems and rumours are going wild. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma are allegedly dating. Well, as per reports, the picture of them kissing on New Year's Eve went viral. They were spotted attending New Year's bash in Goa. Check out the whole report here.

Celebs attend the grand birthday bash of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's son

Karan Johar with kids, Krunal Pandya with wife and kid, Natasha Stankovic with her son, and many others attended the birthday party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's son Prithvi Akash Ambani. He turned 2 on 10th December but a late party was thrown in the evening. Check out the pics here.

Ajay Devgn-Rohit Shetty reunite for Singham Again

A couple of hours ago, Ajay Devgn took to his social media handle and shared a picture with filmmaker Rohit Shetty announcing that he has begun the New Year with the next installment of Singham. Fans are super excited about the same. Ajay and Rohit are reuniting for Singham after 8 years. Check out the whole report here.

Besharam Rang copied from a Pakistani singer's song?

Well, the controversies around Besharam Rang starring and Deepika don't seem to die down. Besharam Rang from Pathaan is in the news but for all the wrong reasons. After netizens claim that it sounds similar to Makeba, now, a video of Pakistani singer Sajjad Ali is going viral. The singer alleged that the song seems like a copy of his 25-26-year-old song. Check out the whole report here.

sends fans into a tizzy

A couple of hours ago, Hrithik Roshan took to his social media handle to share a picture of himself flaunting his abs. He looks like a snacc, feel netizens. The actor shared a mirror selfie in which he is seen flaunting his 8-packs. The picture quickly went viral. He cannot be 48. Check out the picture here.

Sara Ali Khan-Kartik Aaryan spent New Year's together?

Love Aaj Kal duo Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have yet again sparked off dating rumours. Well, the picture of the two of them spending their New Year's have been going viral. It seems the location of where they have been spending their vacation is the same. Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan were reportedly dating during the shoot of Love Aaj Kal and broke up later. However, neither ever spoke nor confirmed the same. Check out the latest story here.

shares adorable New Year's post

A little late to social media but Sonam Kapoor is enjoying her New Year's with her family. The actress took to her social media handle and shared a glimpse of what her New Year's is like with the two of her boys. She shared a picture of Anand taking their son, Vayu on a walk in Dehradun. Check out Sonam Kapoor's post with Vayu here:

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain call it quits

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain have been dating for a while now. The two have been going strong and were also vocal about their love for each other on social media. However, it seems they have called it quits. As per a report in Etimes, the two love birds have parted ways amicably. They will remains friends as they care for each other a lot, revealed a source. Neither Tara nor Aadar have said anything about the same.

reunites with for The Vaccine War

Anupam Kher alongside Vivek Agnihotri delivered one of the biggest hits of the Hindi Film industry, The Kashmir Files in 2022. And now, they have joined hands together again. Anupam Kher himself took to the social media handle to announce his 534th film, The Vaccine War. Check out the post below:

Rashmika Mandanna replaced by Shanaya Kapoor in Screw Dheela

If reports are anything to go by, popular south Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna has been replaced from the Tiger Shroff starrer Screw Dheela. As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, states News18, Shanaya has moved on to Screw Dheela as her movie Bedhadak has been put on hold. The reason for replacing Rashmika was not stated.

shares a cryptic post on New Year's Eve

Ranveer Singh seems subdued amidst all the celebrations of New Year's. He posted a cryptic video of 's sad Lieutenant Dan at a party and said that he feels his sentiments. Fans have linked it with the below the expectation performance of Cirkus co-starring , and others. Check out Ranveer Singh's post here.

Tripti Dimri dating 's brother Karnesh Sharma?

If reports are anything to go by, there is another budding romance in tinsel town. Qala actress Tripti Dimri is reportedly dating Karnesh Sharma. Karnesh is Anushka Sharma's brother and producer. Saurabh Malhotra, an associate producer with Karnesh shared a picture of Tripti and Karnesh, that the actress had shared online as well. It has sparked off dating rumours between the Bubbul actress and Karnesh. Check out the Instagram story here:

That's all in the entertainment news section today.