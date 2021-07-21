Trending Entertainment News Today: Kangana Ranaut to expose 'Bullywood', Karisma Kapoor replaces Shilpa Shetty, Gehana Vasisth stands by Raj Kundra in porn controversy and more

From Kangana Ranaut vowing to expose 'Bullywood' and Karisma Kapoor replacing Shilpa Shetty on Super Dancer 4 to Gehana Vasisth standing by Raj Kundra in their porn controversy, Sushant Singh Rajput's sister expressing solidarity with Ankita Lokhande and Poonam Panday reacting to Raj Kundra's arrest; here's all what grabbed headlines in Bollywood to make it to the trending entertainment news today...