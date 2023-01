Let's meet the Entertainment Newsmakers of the day! From Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan to his daughter Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor partying with Kendall Jenner to Kartik Aaryan, Nora Fatehi and more have made it to the TOP Entertainment Newsmakers of the days. So without further ado, let's check out why they have made the news. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 star Sumbul Touqeer Khan's fans call it 'Karma' as Tina Datta gets slammed, Chhoti Anu's biological mom causes chaos in Anupamaa

Shah Rukh Khan to skip The Kapil Sharma Show

A lot of Shah Rukh Khan fans have been waiting for the star to promote his movie Pathaan everywhere. It's now just a couple of days away from its release. A fan asked if he will promote it on The Kapil Sharma Show. Here's what he has to say.

Nora Fatehi called him multiple times claims Sukesh Chandrashekhar

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar has made some shocking statements against Nora Fatehi. He claimed that she would keep on calling him while he was in a relationship with Jacqueline Fernandez. Sukesh claimed that Nora also asked him to help his relative set up a music production company. He also claimed that he gave her all the Hermes bags and that she won't be able to produce a single bill of the bags.

Kartik Aaryan on Aapki Adaalat

Shehzada star Kartik Aaryan recently feature on Rajat Sharma's show Aapki Adaalat. It was a fun segment and Kartik was witty and charming as ever. He answered a lot of questions and confessed to being single. The actor revealed he has projects lined up for the next two years. Kartik also addressed various dating rumours. He thanked his fans for making him such a big star. Kartik also shared some fan moments he gets to deal with.

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul's wedding deets

Suniel Shetty and Mana Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty is going to tie the knot with KL Rahul soon, going by the decorations at the seasoned actor's Lonavala bungalow. The videos of the same are all over the internet. And there are also interesting details of the same that have surfaced about how Athiya and Rahul have asked their guests to not take any pictures. Check out the whole report here.

Watch the video of Suniel Shetty's farmhouse where Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul are going to marry here:

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan shoot begins

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have begun shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The two actors shared posts online while Tiger is super excited about the film, Akshay joked that he made his debut the year Tiger was born. The film is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. Check out their post/tweets here:

Suhana Khan-Shanaya Kapoor party with Kendall Jenner

Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor attended the restaurant launch in Dubai recently and it was a celebrity galore. Shanaya and Suhana met Kendall Jenner there. The pictures went viral all over. Check them out here.

Sushant Singh Rajput birth Anniversary celebrations

21st January is Sushant Singh Rajput's birth anniversary. He would have turned 37. His family, friends and well-wishers celebrated Sushant's birthday in their own ways. Sara Ali Khan also celebrated his birthday. Check out her post here. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty also wished Sushant on his birthday with some unseen pics. Check them out here.

Vicky Kaushal out of The Immortals of Ashwatthama?

Well, The Immortals of Ashwatthama has been in the making for a long time. The project was apparently shelved and then revived by Jio Studios. And now, there are reports that Vicky Kaushal will not be a part of the movie. Vicky was supposed to play the lead. However now, Etimes have reported that Vick will be opting out or already has.

Abhay calls Anurag Kashyap a liar

Abhay Deol has reacted to Anurag Kashyap's claims of being a very demanding actor. The director said that Abhay was very demanding when they were shooting for Dev D. The actor, the filmmaker claimed demanded a hotel room being 'Deol'. It is a claim denied by Abhay. Here's what he has to say.

Kangana Ranaut wraps up Emergency with a heartfelt note

Kangana Ranaut is going to star in Emergency in which she will play the role of the late Prime Minister of India, Indira Gandhi. The film also stars Anupam Kher, Shreyas Talpade, Mahima Chaudhary and more. The actress who is also directing a movie penned a heartfelt note about all that transpired while shooting the movie. Read more details here.

