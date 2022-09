From Karenna Kapoor Khan's birthday party and Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha's wedding invitation to Pooja Bhatt responding to Brahmastra trolls, Varisu shooting being stopped and Leonardo DiCaprio seeing his exes in Gigi Hadid; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the world of entertainment. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest entertainment newsmakers who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Brahmastra: Alia Bhatt picks Deepika Padukone to play Shiva's mother Amrita; reveals why she'd be perfect

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 21st September 2022…

Karenna Kapoor Khan birthday party

As Kareena Kapoor Khan turned 41 today, 21st September, Bebo threw a birthday bash for close family, but there was no shortage of fun and merriment.

Kareena Kapoor Khan birthday party – Bebo and Karisma Kapoor twin in white, Saif Ali Khan plays perfect caring hubby and more [View Pics]

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha wedding invitation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal have got probably the most unique invitation card designed for their wedding, taking you back to classic Bollywood romances like Devdas, but it's the packaging on a matchbox that truly takes the cake.

Ali Fazal-Richa Chadha wedding invitation – Here's why the Fukrey couple wanted their shaadi ka card to be quirky and truly out of the box [Exclusive]

Pooja Bhatt responds to Brahmastra trolls

Despite Brahmastra being a bonafide box office hit, there are those who are adamantly denying its success. Pooja Bhatt has a fitting reply for them...

Pooja Bhatt reveals if she'd have liked to deal with 'boycott Brahmastra' gang instead of Alia Bhatt; 'Collections speak, rest is all....' [Exclusive]

Varisu shooting stopped

Vijay fans are both upset and concerned as the shoot of his next eagerly awaited Tamil movie, Varisu aka Thalapthy 66 has been abruptly halted.

Varisu latest update – Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna film shoot SUDDENLY STOPPED – here's the reason

Leonardo DiCaprio seeing his exes in Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio has a preference for blondes with a certain body type and speculation is rife that Gigi Hadid perfectly fits the bill after his last girlfriend, Camila Morrone, who was a brunette.

Leonardo DiCaprio-Gigi Hadid relationship – Is Leo seeing his exes Gisele Bundchen, Bar Refaeli, Toni Garrn in latest GF? Here's what we know