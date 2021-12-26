The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and before the day ends, we bring you a wrap of all the trending entertainment news of the day. From admitted to the hospital after snake bite, shares picture of Vamika's first Christmas celebration, cricketer Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa massively trolled for their second pregnancy and more. Here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today that you shouldn't miss. Also Read - ‘Pehle Katrina ne kaata, ab saap ne,’ Netizens troll Salman Khan as he gets bitten by a snake – see Twitter reactions

Salman Khan gets discharged from the hospital after getting bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse Also Read - Salman Khan gets bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse; gets discharged from the hospital

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was recently bitten by a snake at his Panvel farmhouse last night at 3 AM. The actor was immediately rushed to the MGM hospital in Kamothe in Navi Mumbai last night. An anti-venom medicine was given to the actor and after a few hours of observation, the actor was told to go home. On Sunday morning, Salman got discharged around 9 am from the hospital after getting treated properly at the hospital. Also Read - Christmas 2021: Anushka Sharma shares a picture of daughter Vamika's first Xmas celebration in South Africa

Anushka Sharma shares a picture of daughter Vamika's first Xmas celebration

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is currently in South Africa with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika. She recently gave a glimpse of Vamika's first Christmas celebration and shared a beautiful picture on her Instagram story. She shared a picture of Vamika’s first Christmas celebration wherein a kid's tent house was filled with colourful balls. The tent house was placed in a lawn and Anushka captioned the post as, “Thank you for making Christmas special”.

83 box office collection day 2

Directed by Kabir Khan sports biopic '83' was finally released on December 24. starrer opened to a positive response from the viewers and did good on the first day.

's Pushpa director wanted to make the film with THIS South star

Allu Arjun's Pushpa: The Rise hit the theatres on 17th December 2021. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and more. Pushpa: The Rise is directed by Sukumar initially wanted to cast and not Allu Arjun in the lead role for Pushpa's subject of red sander smuggling?

Cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic sports baby bump in Christmas pictures; gets trolled badly

Indian Cricketer Hardik Pandya's wife and Bollywood actress Natasha Stankovic recently had a gala time as they celebrated Christmas with their family. Hardik surprised everyone as he shared pictures from their Christmas celebration pictures. In the pictures, netizens spotted Natasa's baby bump and trolled them for the second baby.

