Trending Entertainment News Today: Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber's late night workout, Anushka Sharma's new haircut, Birthday boy Arjun Kapoor's wish

As we get set to embrace a new day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the entertainment world who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From and husband Daniel Weber's late night workout and Sherly Chopra's shocking allegations to birthday boy 's wish, 's new haircut and a throwback to when Anushka Sharma opened up about her school days with Sakshi Dhoni – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read - THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma opened up about her school days with Sakshi Dhoni

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 26th June 2021:

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber's late night workout

Doing the same workout routines in the gym could get boring, so if you wish to mix and match your workouts, why not take inspiration from hottie Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber who showed us a fun way to burn calories last night, with an activity that we all used to love as kids. Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan-Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Emraan Hashmi-Multiple Heroines – check out the 15 most sensuous yet aesthetic kissing scenes in Bollywood

Sunny Leone and husband Daniel Weber burnt 772 calories last night! Find out how

Sherly Chopra's shocking allegations

Sherlyn Chopra earlier alleged that she wouldn't be revealing any names of those she spotted snorting cocaine at an IPL after-party held by KKR until and unless she was called in for a formal investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), adding that it's a huge drug nexus between the drug mafia, Bollywood and cricket that she's aware about

SHOCKING! Sherly Chopra alleges that wives of cricketers and Bollywood superstars had snorted cocaine at KKR party

Birthday boy Arjun Kapoor's wish

Today, being Arjun Kapoor's birthday, BollywoodLife asked him in an exclusive interview how his fellow Ishaqzaada, , has evolved both as a person and actor, to which he willingly indulged us in all the positive aspects about her, while also adding a few changes he feels she needs to cultivate.

Birthday boy Arjun Kapoor wishes that fellow Ishaqzaada Parineeti Chopra becomes more 'street smart'– here's why [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Anushka Sharma's new haircut

Anushka Sharma who is in the UK with Virat Kohli and baby, Vamika, took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures, flaunting her recent haircut. Check out the pictures below:

Anushka Sharma flaunts her new hairdo as she gets her first-ever haircut after Vamika's birth – view pics

Throwback to when Anushka Sharma opened up about her school days with Sakshi Dhoni

Not many know that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma share a good bond with MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni. Not only because Virat and Dhoni have played together and are buddies but there is another reason as well. Anushka Sharma and Sakshi Dhoni are classmates.

THROWBACK: When Anushka Sharma opened up about her school days with Sakshi Dhoni