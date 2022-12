It's time to give a wrap on what made the news in the world of Entertainment. Bollywood is a huge industry and there are various actors grabbing headlines and eyeballs for various reasons. Sometimes pictures or videos go viral and sometimes, statements of celebs make headlines. Today, have Sushant Singh Rajput, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rashmika Mandanna and more celebs on the list who've made it to the TOP Entertainment Newsmakers of the day. So, without further ado, let's get into the details. Also Read - Salman Khan birthday: Police lathi charge on fans for crowding outside Bigg Boss 16 host's residence [View shocking visuals]

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister on hospital staff's claims

Roopkumar Shah, one of the hospital staff that conducted an autopsy of Sushant Singh Rajput gave a statement to the media claiming that when the body of Sushant was brought in, his body had a lot of injuries. He voiced his opinion on the case not being of suicide but murder however, his seniors have shut him down. The statement has become a sensation in Entertainment News. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti opened up on the same and asked the CBI to look into the matter soonest. She also asked for the safety of Roopkumar Shah. Check out the whole story here. , who is currently seen hosting a segment on Bigg Boss 16 also opened up on the claims of Shah. He wants it to be investigated. Here's what Shekhar Suman said. Also Read - Today's Top News in Entertainment: Salman Khan celebrates 57th Birthday, Tunisha Sharma's last rites [Watch Video]

Moments from Salman Khan's birthday bash

Salman Khan celebrated his birthday last night with friends and family. The party was planned by his sister Arpita Khan Sharma. Various Bollywood celebs attended the do including Shah Rukh Khan. The pictures and videos of the same went viral over the internet. Fans were happy to see Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan together. Check out the whole story here. Salman Khan's birthday bash also saw his former flame and friend attending the bash. His gesture towards Sangeeta left fans divided. Check out the video here. Later in the day, Salman Khan greeted his fans from his apartment's balcony. However, soon the crowd turned unruly. And police had to lathi charge them. Check out the video here. Also Read - Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and more Bollywood celebrities who did special cameos in South films

KRK predicts Rashmika Mandanna's future

Rashmika Mandanna is gearing up for the release of Mission Majnu alongside Sidharth Malhotra. Kamaal R Khan claimed that Rashmika Mandanna doesn't have the looks to be a Bollywood heroine. He cited examples of , Aishwarya Sharma and others while talking about Rashmika. Check out his tweets here.

's honeymoon videos go viral

Hansika Motwani is currently in Europe enjoying her honeymoon with her husband, Sohael Kathuriya. The actress has been sharing a lot of pictures and videos online from the same. They have been going viral and breaking the internet as well. Hansika and Sohael tied the knot on 4th December 2022. Check out their honeymoon pics here.

Where are Katrina and Vicky spending their New Year's?

Recently, and were snapped at the airport heading off to celebrate their New Year's. While a lot of celebrities are going abroad to snowclad mountains and regions, the two love birds picked Rajasthan as the location to spend their quality time. As per media reports, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have jetted in Jawai in the Bali district of Rajasthan.

Salman Khan's old letter goes viral

Salman Khan celebrated his 57th birthday on 27th December. And on his special day, an old letter that the actor wrote to his fans a couple of years ago went viral online. In the letter, Salman Khan promised to entertain his fans with good films. He thanked the fans for their love and support. Check out the letter below:

Shah Rukh Khan opens up on the kind of film he wants to do

In a conversation on the show called Scoop With Raya, Shah Rukh Khan opened up on the kind of roles he wants to take up. The actor said that he wants to do everything. He talked about his upcoming films that are Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. the actor revealed that after that he wants to do something like Leon: The Professional. He compared him to Batman, Superman and Spiderman as well while stating that he wants to play all kinds of characters.

Rakulpreet Singh mourns the loss of her pet

took to her social media handle and shared a couple of pictures of her pet dog Blossom who passed away. Blossom came into her life 16 years ago. Rakulpreet, in her post, revealed that she grew up with Blossom. Check out the heartfelt post here:

