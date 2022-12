It's time to give a wrap on who and what made the news in the Entertainment News today. The Besharam Rang controversy just keeps on increasing. This time The Kashmir Files filmmaker shared a dark video concerning Bollywood. We have Rang De Basant actor Siddharth talking about how his parents were harassed at the Madurai airport. We have , Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, and more celebs on the list of newsmakers today. So, without further ado, let's meet the Ent News makers. Also Read - Vivek Agnihotri RESPONDS to netizen who reminds him of his 'erotica' Hate Story amidst Besharam Rang controversy; says, 'I changed'

stops Shera from opening the door for

Salman Khan's 57th birthday bash had a lot of moments to remember. One of the most talked about moments is Salman's bond with Sangeeta Bijlani. A video went viral in which Salman Khan stopped his bodyguard Shera from opening the car door for Sangeeta and went on to open it himself. Check out the whole video and netizens' reaction to the same here.

Vivek Agnihotri on Besharam Rang Controversy

Vivek Agnihotri on Besharam Rang Controversy

Vivek Agnihotri, who gave Bollywood one of the biggest hits of the year, The Kashmir Files, took a dig at Bollywood by sharing a video of how young girls come to the Entertainment world and are abused. He warned people to not watch the video if they are secular. Netizens were quick to remind Vivek about his film called . Read the deets here. Later, Vivek responded to a tweet wherein a netizen shared a video interview of Vivek from Hate Story. Check out the whole story here.

reacts to Tunisha Sharma's suicide

Kangana Ranaut has been a woman who always stood up for herself and has also taken a firm stand for what she believes in. She recently reacted to the Tunisha Sharma suicide case. The actress called it murder and talked about how a girl's life shatters when the illusion of her good love life is shattered. Check out what she said here. Entertainment News has been full of updates on the Tunisha Sharma suicide case.

More details of Sushant Singh Rajput's post-mortem surface

A couple of days ago, a hospital staff member Roopkumar Shah revealed that he felt that Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered. He found injuries on his body and had voiced his opinion as well but was shut down. And in fresh reports, it is said that Roopkumar Shah revealed that he looked strangled and he did not say anything in 2020 as he did not trust the government. Check more deets here.

BEATS BTS' Kim Taehyung to be the Most Handsome Face of 2022

TC Candler dropped the 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2022 list recently. And guess what Henry Cavill of The Witcher and Superman fame has topped the list. BTS' Kim Taehyung, Timothee Chalamet, and more are on the list. Check TOP 10 here.

Alia Bhatt shares her 2022 reel

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying her time with her family. The actress took to her social media handle and shared a reel video in which she shared all those pictures that never made it to her Instagram. From her birthday to her lazy days, pregnancy days, wedding look and more, Alia Bhatt fit in a lot of pictures in the reel. Here are some of the pics.

Siddharth reveals his parents were harassed at Madurai airport

actor Siddharth Suryanarayan took to his Instagram stories and slammed the CRPF Jawans for harassing his mother and father at the Madurai airport. He said that despite asking them to speak in English, the officers spoke in Hindi. This incident has received mixed reactions. While some told Siddharth that those were CISF officials. Hindi Imposition was also trending on Twitter.

I have requested the @aaimduairport to conduct an enquiry into the allegations of actor Siddharth about the improper conduct of CISF personnel in Madurai airport who demanded to be spoken to in Hindi#Siddharth #Actor #Tamil #StopHindiImposition pic.twitter.com/BmvtxB3lss — Su Venkatesan MP (@SuVe4Madurai) December 28, 2022

shares a cryptic note online

A couple of hours after the hospital staff member made shocking claims about Sushant Singh Rajput's dead body, Rhea Chakraborty shared a cryptic note about one's own power online. Rhea shared a quote from Alicia Keys on her Instagram and it went viral. Check it out here:

That's all in the Entertainment News today.