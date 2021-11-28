With the clock winding down on another day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the entertainment world who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From opening up on reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan on screen and Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's wedding guest list to recollecting when he washed 's feet, Antim's day 2 box office collection and Satyameva Jayate 2's day 3 box office collection – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today...

Rani Mukerji opens up on reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan on screen

With Rani Mukerji still doing movies albeit not with the same propensity as before, we were wondering what are the chances of her and Shah Rukh Khan rekindling their fantastic onscreen chemistry in a beautiful love story, directed by none other than her husband and YRF head honcho, , who has a 100% blockbuster record with SRK.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding guest list

Earlier, director , of and fame, and who has recently directed Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Mera Naam, which costars and , was supposed to be the first confirmed guest at the wedding. Now, three more A-list Bollywood celebrities are the next likely confirmed guests.

Amitabh Bachchan recollects when he washed Kareena Kapoor's feet

There was a time, very long ago, when Kareena Kapoor was convinced superstar Amitabh Bachchan was an evil man. Why? Well, because she had witnessed the Big B beating up her father, ..

Antim's day 2 box office collection

and starrer Antim - the Final Truth is already in the profit zone in Nizam and Andhra Pradesh while major jumps have come in Delhi and UP. Gujarat was also up by 45-50%, while Maharashtra had begun well from the first day's morning shows itself.

Satyameva Jayate 2's day 3 box office collection

Satyameva Jayate 2 simply had to register miraculous jumps over Friday, Saturday and Sunday, which, not surprisingly, it has abjectly failed to. The and starrer came crashing down on its day 3 and its box-office collection on day 3 has all but sealed its fate.

