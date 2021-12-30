Trending Entertainment News Today: Sooryavanshi is 2021's highest grosser, Raid 2 announced, Arjun Kapoor tests COVID-19 positive and more

From Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi being the highest grosser of 2021 and Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 being announced to Arjun Kapoor testing positive for COVID-19, Dhanush confirming his next Bollywood movies after Atrangi Re and Ranveer Singh's 83 sinking further at the box office; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today...