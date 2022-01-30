From Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir vacay with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and the times Hollywood took inspiration from Bollywood to Hrithik Roshan's mystery date, Hrithik joining Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in YRF's spy universe and Sanya Malhotra's twist to the Oo Antava song; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in Bollywood today. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of Bollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Prabhas' Baahubali 2, Rajinikanth's 2.0, Allu Arjun's Pushpa and more South movies that collected huge moolah in Hindi at the box office

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 29th January 2021:

Sara Ali Khan's Kashmir vacay with brother Ibrahim Ali Khan

Both sibling goals and vacay goals are augmented to seventh heaven when Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan plan those lovely trips of theirs, they so frequently take. Another instance of it is the sister and brother's recent Kashmir holiday. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan spotted with mystery girl on dinner date; netizens ask, 'Is that his new girlfriend' – view pics

Read the full story here: Sara Ali Khan is living it up in Kashmir with bro Ibrahim Ali Khan; package of sibling goals and vacay goals together – view pics Also Read - Pushpa: Allu Arjun REACTS to Anupam Kher's 'rockstar' comment and desire to work with him; Icon Star wins hearts again

When Hollywood took inspiration from Bollywood

Remakes are a part of every industry, yes, even glorified Hollywood, and just like Bollywood, some have been official while some, not. Here are a handful of Hollywood movies that have clearly been inspired from the Hindi film industry.

Read the full story here: Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor's Jab We Met, Naseeruddin Shah's A Wednesday and more Bollywood movies that INSPIRED Hollywood

Hrithik Roshan's mystery date

Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan was spotted with a mystery girl by the paps on Friday night, 28th January. The video of Hrithik with the mystery girl has gone viral and left fans curious.

Read the full story here: Hrithik Roshan spotted with mystery girl on dinner date; netizens ask, 'Is that his new girlfriend' – view pics

Hrithik Roshan to join Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in YRF's spy universe

's YRF Productions is building a spy universe with 's Pathan and 's . There are several reports suggesting that Shah Rukh Khan's Pathan and Salman Khan's Tiger 3 are interlinked. Now, there's more exciting news. It seems is also set to join this spy universe. War 2 is in the pipeline and a recent report states that there is going to be a film where there will be a meeting of all the three super-spies.

Read the full story here: Hrithik Roshan to join Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan in YRF's Spy Universe? Here's thw latest scoop

Sanya Malhotra's twist to the Oo Antava song

Sanya Malhotra followed the 'Pushpa' trend and was seen grooving to 's song 'Oo Antava' from and Rashmika Mandanna's movie. No prizes for guessing that the Sam Bahadur actress' killer dance moves stole the show.

Read the full story here: Sanya Malhotra gives her own twist to Samantha Ruth Prabhu's 'Oo Antava' song from Pushpa – watch video