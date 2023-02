Shah Rukh Khan is winning hearts not just in India but also abroad with Pathaan. A reviewer called him India's Tom Cruise. Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani has grabbed headlines for their wedding. Kangana Ranaut took to his social media handle and praised Sidharth and Kiara. Rakesh Roshan talks about meeting with Jackson Wang, Gadar 2 fight sequence leaked online, and Ayushmann Khurrana responds to a fan praising An Action Hero over Pathaan and more. Let's have a look at the most important newsmakers from Entertainment News. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani wedding: Shershaah couple's net worth, expensive things they own and more

Sidharth Malhotra ad Kiara Advani wedding

Thalapathy 67 is named Leo

The Thalapathy Vijay starrer movie Thalapathy 67 has been in the news for a long time. The movie got it's title today. The South actor will be seen playing 'Bloody Sweet' Leo in LEO. Fans are heaping praises on Leo and the announcement teaser. Check out the whole report here.

Gadar 2's action sequence leaked?

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel are reuniting for Gadar 2. A fight sequence was leaked online. Sunny Deol is going to reprise his role as Tara Singh. Check out the amazing action sequence that was leaked online here.

Janhvi Kapoor to debut in Tamil debut?

Janhvi Kapoor made her acting debut in 2018. Since then, she has been exploring different genres and also roles and characters. And now, it was reported that Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Tamil debut. Dad Boney Kapoor has reacted to the same. Read what he has to say here.

Is Hrithik collaborating with Jackson Wang?

Jackson Wang met Rakesh Roshan, Hrithik Roshan and other family members when he visited India for his Lollapalooza concert. Rakesh Roshan revealed how he came about to meet Jackson and also revealed if Hrithik is going to collaborate with Jackson Wang. Read more here.

Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan gets compared with Tom Cruise

Shah Rukh Khan is winning hearts with Pathaan. The Siddharth Anand-directed movie was watched by a review in the West. A reviewer called Shah Rukh Khan, India's Tom Cruise. However, fans schooled him. Check out what fans said here.

Urfi Javed goes bold again

Urfi Javed was spotted in the city today and she was seen wearing a body suit. The reality TV show star teamed it up with a blue skirt. Urfi also opened up about what her style statements are. Check out the photo gallery here.

Rakhi Sawant slams Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant has been facing turmoil in her personal life. Her mother passed away recently and Adil Khan Durrani has been by her side. The actress recently talked about Adil misusing her and wanting to climb the ladder of success through her. Check out what she has to say here.

Ayushmann Khurrana responds to a fan who dissed Pathaan over An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana was seen in his first-ever action film which was called An Action Hero. The movie did not perform at the box office but those who watched it loved the movie. And now, a fan praised Ayushmann over Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. But he had a classy response to the same. Check out his tweet here:

Thanks for loving An Action Hero. ?

Could’ve avoided the first line though ? I’m an SRKian! — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 3, 2023

Arjun Kapoor wishes his late mother on her birth anniversary

Arjun Kapoor's mother Mona Shourie Kapoor passed away in 2012. She passed away due to her ill health. Arjun Kapoor has been penning down notes, messages and wishes for her on Instagram, remembering her on occasion. Mona Shourie Kapoor was a renowned producer. And on her birth anniversary today, he penned another heart-wrenching note. Check it out here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)

That's it in the Entertainment Newsmakers today.