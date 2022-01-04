Time to take a look back at all that went down today in Bollywood. From , making it official and labelling as his 'boss' to resembling a mermaid, revealing the story behind his signature bracelet and a compilation of those Bollywood actors with the maximum highest grossers of the year – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Ergo, as we wind up the events of another day, filled with all manner of occurrences of the good, band and ugly king, and look forward to the next, it's time to make a note of the biggest newsmakers of Bollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Ranveer Singh’s 83 and Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa may soon be available on streaming platforms, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam offered Rs 350 crore and more

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 3rd January 2021:

Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter make it official

After months of speculation over their relationship status and the two dodging the questions, it looks like Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, who first found confort with each other on the sets of their film, Khaali Peeli, are finally ready to come out officially as a couple. Also Read - 83: Ranveer Singh opens up on Deepika Padukone as his producer for the first time; says, 'She's the boss in every aspect' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ranveer Singh labels Deepika Padukone as his 'boss'

Besides happily sharing that Deepika Padukone is his boss on set and off it, Ranveer Singh also exclusively shared some crucial insights about his upcoming movies like Cirkus and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani as also the latest update on 2 in an exclusive video interview with BollywoodLife.

Disha Patani resembels a mermaid

Disha Patani raised temperatures once again from the Maldives with her sex appeal, with all due respect to Tiger Shroff and his hot bod. We’ve now landed our hands on her latest pics in a hotter-than-hot pink bikini as she dipped in the ocean.

Salman Khan reveals the story behind his signature bracelet

We've managed to unearth a throwback video where Salman Khan himself opens up about who gifted him his trademark bracelet without which he's never spotted and how it has warded off evil multiple times in his life.

Bollywood actors with the maximum highest grossers of the year

Salman Khan absolutely dominates the list with nine year-end top spots, followed by and with six each, while , and round up the top six with five movies each.

