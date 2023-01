Let's check out what made the news in the Entertainment News section today. We have a wide variety of newsmakers today and it ranges from dating rumours to adding fuel to dating rumours, addition to the existing controversies around major films and such. We are talking about Pathaan controversies, Nora Fatehi and Aryan Khan, Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia, and more celebs. There's an update on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding as well. So, without further ado, sit back and check out what made the news today. Also Read - Pathaan Trailer leaked online: Video of Shah Rukh Khan beating the sh*t out of baddies goes viral but here's a FACT CHECK!

Pathaan trailer leaked online? Here's Truth

, and starrer Pathaan have been in the news ever since its inception. But of late, the movie has been courting not-so-good hype. Amidst the controversies, there was a video that went viral in which we get a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan kicking the asses of baddies. It was said to be a leaked clip from Pathaan Trailer but that is not the case. Here's the truth about the same. Also Read - Before Pathaan, these Shah Rukh Khan films created huge controversy ahead of release

Here's how Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia for acquainted and fell in love

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been grabbing headlines of late for their dating rumours. After they were spotted kissing each other at a New Year's party in Goa, they have become quite a hot topic in the Entertainment News section. Everyone has been wondering how this duo came to be about together. Well, the answer is here. Also Read - Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan film may get postponed; Deepika Padukone's 'orange bikini' will also be removed, claims KRK

Nora Fatehi-Aryan Khan spark off dating rumours

Yes, you read the header right. Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi have been linked together by netizens. It so happened that a fan shared pictures with both Aryan and Nora and not even together but they went viral. And it sparked off dating rumours between the two sensations in B-town. And amidst their dating rumours, also grabbed headlines. Check out the whole story here.

and Rashmika Mandanna spent New Year's together?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have been making it to the rumours of dating each other ever since they starred in films together. Their chemistry is stunning and fans love to watch them together. And now, pictures from their New Year's Eve are going viral. The location from where both Vijay and Rashmika posted pics were quite similar and fans couldn't help but link them together. Check out the pictures here:

Pathaan controversies

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer movie have been making headlines related to controversies. And now, KRK has claimed that the title will be changed and there won't be the bit where Deepika is seen in a Saffron outfit in the movie either. Check more shocking updates here. has been actively voicing his opinions against Pathaan for a while. He also shared how SRK's fans have been sending him death threats. KRK has claimed that Vivek is simply trying to get publicity out of the Pathaan controversy. On the other hand, also shared his views on the Pathaan controversy. The image of his video post is captioned that if the song doesn't look obscene to you then next you'd be making po*n films. Check Mukesh Khanna's post on Pathaan here:

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to perform on special dance number at sangeet

Well, recently, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grabbed headlines for their wedding date. As per reports, Sidharth and Kiara are going to tie the knot on 6th February this year. And the pre-wedding functions will begin a day or two before. As per a media report in India Today, Kiara was reportedly heard discussing her sangeet playlist with her friends in Dubai. It is being said that Sid and Kiara will dance to their iconic song Raataan Lambiyaan from Shershah. Meanwhile, Haldi shopping has begun for families. Marigold and yellow-themed outfits are being bought.

's mother prays for Rishabh Pant

A couple of days ago, Rishabh Pant got into a major accident. He has been hospitalised and has been recovering. As soon as the news of Rishabh's accident went viral, Urvashi Rautela's cryptic post of praying went viral too. She also dropped a tweet saying that she is praying for someone and their family's well-being. And now, Urvashi's mother, has wished Rishabh a speedy recovery. She dropped the post three days ago which is going viral now. Check out her post here:

's classy retort to troll

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a troll assassin if she decides to respond to all those who love to belittle women. And that's what happened recently. Someone tried to belittle her friend Nayanthara and Samantha has a very classy retort for the troll. Check it out here.

Pathaan creates record ahead of release; controversies fail to dent fans' excitement as advance booking soars

Pathaan may be deep in controversies but true fans of Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are unaffected as they eagerly look forward to catch the film at the earliest. The directorial has a huge buzz around it and the advance bookings that have opened in a few countries are proof of how keenly it is awaited. As per reports, the Pathaan advance booking in Germany opened on December 28 and the shows in the first few days of the film are houseful. There is also buzz that the audience in Canada is also on high waiting for Pathaan release and tickets till early February are sold out. Meanwhile, there are reports and claims suggesting that the film may be postponed to incorporate cuts and changes in the film's scenes, songs and title due to the controversies. However, nothing official has been announced so far.

Lakadbaggha trailer impresses the audience

The trailer of the action-thriller starring Anshuman Jha, Ridhi Dogra, and Paresh Pahuja in key roles has been released today. Directed by Victor Mukherjee, the film will release on 13th January 2023 and the trailer strikes a chord as it sees an unlikely hero fight the cause of those who don't have a voice - the animals. The film is made with a lot of international crew members and tells the story of a Kolkata-based vigilante. In his search for his missing indie dog 'Shonku', he unearths the illegal animal trade industry.

fans declare 2023 the Year of Salaar

Prabhas may not have had a huge box office hit since , but his fans haven't lost hope from their superstar. They have infact declared 2023 to be the year of Salaar as they await the release of the actioner. The film is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated films of 2023. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is being expected to be a game changer for the cinema industry and be yet another Pan-India big hit. It brings the best of Baahubali and KGF as the team of KGF, Kantara and the lead star of SS Rajamouli's magnum opus are coming together. In their excitement, fans trended about the film on the very first day of 2023, with ‘Saal Nahi Salaar Hoga’ on social media with the hashtag #SaalNahiSalaarHai. Now, only time will tell if Prabhas and Salaar are able to meet the expectations and truly make 2023 a year of Salaar.

's Gangubai Kathiawadi finds new international fans

Gangubai Kathiawadi directed by starring Alia Bhatt has become one of the most loved and successful films in 2022. And now, even as it heads to complete a year since its release, accolades haven't stopped coming it's way. It is the head curator of the British Film Institute National Archive, Robin Baker who is the latest to join the Gangubai-Alia-Bhansali fan club. He has not only heaped praise on the Alia Bhatt starrer but has also recommended that the BAFTA and Academy award members to watch the film. In his post, he wrote that if he was a member of the BAFTA or the Academy, he would have definitely voted Alia Bhatt for Best Actress for GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI. He also mentioned what a joy it is to watch Alia perform and grow as her character develops. He called the film 'brash, sentimental and hugely enjoyable, but Bhatt is sensational'.

That's it for the Entertainment Newsmakers of the day.