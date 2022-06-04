From Samrat Prithviraj's day 1 box office estimate and Ananya Panday's IIFA 2022 performance to Ranveer Singh's scary Bajirao Mastani throwback, Samrat Prithviraj's contrasting box office collections and Vikram 2's deeper connection with Kaithi; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the world of entertainment. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest entertainment newsmakers who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read - South News Weekly Rewind: SS Rajamouli upset with Ayan Mukerji, Kamal Haasan’s Vikram full movie leaked online and more

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 3rd June 2022…

Samrat Prithviraj day 1 box office estimate

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer Prithviraj is off to a respectable start, but is at least Rs 5-6 crore below what it should've opened to given the budget.

Read the full story here: Samrat Prithviraj box office day 1 early estimate - Akshay Kumar starrer headed for double digit opening on a lower scale

Ananya Panday's IIFA 2022 performance

is all set to perform at IIFA 2022, and she is going to shake a leg on a song from Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa. Watch the video here...

Read the full story here: Ananya Panday to set IIFA 2022 stage on fire with THIS song [Watch Leaked Video]

Ranveer Singh's scary Bajirao Mastani throwback

narrates an episode in our new 'Throwback Tadka' segment for BollywoodLife, where he recounts how he completed one of the most crucial scenes in , bleeding profusely from shards of glass in his hand.

Read the full story here: Ranveer Singh recalls BLEEDING PROFUSELY from shards of glass during epic Bajirao Mastani scene [Exclusive Video]

Samrat Prithviraj's contrasting box office collections

Samrat Prithviraj is running to very good capacity at single screens in UP, MP, Rajastham and Bihar, with Agra being the best of the lot. However, it looks like an entirely different tale in metros, particularly in multiplexes across Mumbai.

Read the full story here: Samrat Prithviraj: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar starrer is a tale of two Indias; film takes off in tier 2, 3 centres, struggles in metros

Vikram 2's deeper connection with Kaithi

Vikram's box office opening and glowing reviews can now allow Director Lokesh Kangaraj to see a plan to fruition, which he probably had set into motion while conceptualising the , and starrer.

Read the full story here: Vikram - Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil starrer to connect to Kaithi in its sequel; Lokesh Kanagaraj planning crime cinematic universe [Exclusive]