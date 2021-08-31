Trending Entertainment News Today: Shilpa Shetty to separate from Raj Kundra, Chitrangda Singh's advice for women to survive in Bollywood and more

From Shilpa Shetty separating from Raj Kundra and Sherlyn Chopra taking a dig at Shilpa Shetty to Chitrangda Singh's advice for women to survive in Bollywood, Singer Sonu Thukral becoming the next big thing in the Hindi film industry and Bollywood celebs who refused stunt doubles; here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today...