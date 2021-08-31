With the day drawing to a close, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from Bollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Shilpa Shetty separating from Raj Kundra and Sherlyn Chopra taking a dig at Shilpa Shetty to Chitrangda Singh's advice for women to survive in Bollywood, Singer Sonu Thukral becoming the next big thing in the Hindi film industry and Bollywood celebs who refused stunt doubles – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Also Read - Katrina Kaif in Tiger 3, Shah Rukh Khan in Raees and more Bollywood celebrities who REFUSED stunt doubles for high-octane action sequences – view pics

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 30th August 2021:

Shilpa Shetty to separate from Raj Kundra

If reports are to be believed, is allegedly planning to live separately from Raj Kundra, and is planning to movie out of his home along with their kids. Also Read - From Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Bajirao Mastani: 10 films that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan would wish she hadn't rejected

Shilpa Shetty and kids to move out of Raj Kundra's house

Sherlyn Chopra takes a dig at Shilpa Shetty

Sherlyn Chopra shared a two-minute long clip on Twitter, where she questioned Shilpa Shetty's statement recently made on Super Dancer Chapter 4 and said that she needs to show some sympathy toward all the helpless girls connected with Shilpa's husband, Raj Kundra, among other things.

Chitrangda Singh's advice for women to survive in Bollywood

As Chitrangda Singh turns 45 today, she shares the secret behind her success and how to survive the world of Bollywood. She believes that there is no substitute for passion. “Be in the film industry for the right reasons. You need to have the passion for cinema or acting,” shared the actress among many other useful insights.

Singer Sonu Thukral the next big thing in the Hindi film industry

Singer Sonu Thukral has become the next big thing in Bollywood. His next song will be coming with lyrics Jaani who is a renowned name in the music industry and he also has a number of interesting projects in the pipeline.

Bollywood celebs who refused stunt doubles

We thought of making a compilation of a list of actors who refused the stunt doubles and performed their stunts on their own. So, without further ado, let's have a dekko at the list here:

