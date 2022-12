So, we are in the second last day of 2022. And a lot has happened in the entertainment world even today. There were major updates on various things today as well. From Rishabh Pant's horrible accident, and update on Animal to wedding bells for Bollywood duo Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in 2023 and more. Here is a wrap on the Entertainment Newsmakers... Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani to tie knot on THIS date, pre-wedding functions, venue and more details revealed

Sidharth Malhotra - Kiara Advani to tie knot

The biggest news of the day today is the wedding update on Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. As per a media report, Bollywood's IT couple is going to tie the knot in February 2023. They are going to marry in a royal and grand manner now. The Shershaah duo who have been dating each other for a while have been grabbing headlines for their wedding rumours a lot. Check the wedding date, venue and more deets here.

Animal's First Look to be revealed on 31st

and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga is currently being shot. And on New Year's Eve, the makers of the Ranbir and Rashmika starrer are going to give a gift to the fans. They are going to drop the first look. Check the details here.

's cryptic post after Rishabh Pant's accident goes viral

Earlier today in a shocking turn of events, Rishabh Pant got into a horrible accident. Visuals of his accident went viral quickly. Everyone has been praying for his speedy recovery. He has been admitted to Max Hospital in Dehradun as per reports. And it the middle of it all, Urvashi Rautela dropped a cryptic post. Check all about it here.

Celebs mourn the demise of Heeraben Modi, Narendra Modi's son

In a tragic turn of events today, PM Narendra Modi lost his mother. Heeraben Modi was 100 and was hospitalized. She passed away due to age-related ailments. Soon condolences started pouring in for Narendra Modi. Celebs such as , , , and more celebs condoled the demise of the PM's mother. Check out the tweets here.

is back with ex-Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya dated each other, years ago. However, they had parted ways. And now, as per a media report, Janhvi Kapoor is back with Shikhar Pahariya. Etimes report states that they had started talking a couple of weeks ago. And just recently they started dating.

Nysa Devgn parties with friends

A couple of hours ago, and 's daughter, Nysa Devgn and Orhan Awatramani jetted off to Dubai. Orhan and Nysa shared stories on their social media handle. Nysa's pictures and videos of partying in Dubai with her friends are going viral.

Watch videos and pics of Nysa Devgn here:

opens up on the failure of Vikram Vedha

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Hrithik Roshan talked about the debacle of Vikram Vedha also starring Saif Ali Khan. The actor says that he felt conflicted initially and then it later dawned on him that people might not want to see him in such roles. The actor said that he should not take himself so seriously and cater to his fan base as they want to see him.

Reacts to international actress praising Alia for Gangubai

was one of the most successful actresses of 2022 despite Bollywood not doing so well this year. The actress has been proving herself with each film and setting the bar higher and higher. LOKI actress Sophia Di Martino praised Alia Bhatt and said that she is going to take over the world after watching her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. The director of the movie Sanjay Leela Bhansali reacted to the same saying that he is not surprised as she is a rare actress and a performer. We agree!

to take legal action against KRK

Ever since the teaser of Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer movie Pathaan was released it has been in the news, And when they dropped the song, Besharam Rang, Pathaan courted controversies. Now CBFC has suggested some changes to them. In the middle of it all, a lot of people have been slamming the song. KRK is one of them. He has now said that as per reports, Shah Rukh Khan is going to file a case against him. Check out his tweets here:

According to news, #SRK is going to take legal action against me for saying truth that there is too much skin show in the song #BeshramRang! You can watch my this review of song and tell me if I have said anything wrong. https://t.co/paR3Ycl5HL — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 30, 2022

If #SRK thinks that his film #Pathaan will become flop because of my review then he is wrong. His film will become flop because of 3 reasons.

1) wrong name.

2) same story & action.

3) boycott by public.

If he will ask me to not review film then I won’t review. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) December 30, 2022

That's all in the ent news today.