It's time we have a look at who and what made the news in the Entertainment News section today. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham made everyone's Monday evening better with the success of the Pathaan press conference. Kangana Ranaut-Urfi Javed, Yash, Athiya Shetty, Dasara Teaser, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D'Cruz and more. Some new film announcements were made as well. So, shall we have a lowdown on the important Entertainment Newsmakers of the day?

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan crosses Rs 500 crore

Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham alongside the team of Pathaan are enjoying the massive success of the movie. In 5 days, Pathaan has made a business of over Rs 500 crores. Pathaan's worldwide business has come closer to defeating the SS Rajamouli-directed film RRR.

Shehzada actress gets compared to Urfi Javed

Kriti Sanon was spotted in the city recently. The actress was seen in a blue dress. She was compared to Urfi Javed. Urfi is known for her bold dressing sense. Kriti Sanon's outfit reminded a lot of fans of Urf Javed.

Shah Rukh Khan-Siddharth Anand coming up with Pathaan 2?

Shah Rukh Khan, Siddharth Anand alongside Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham for Pathaan's press conference. Shah Rukh Khan and Siddharth teased about Pathaan 2. Siddharth was asked about what was next after Pathaan's success. The director left it to the fans to guess that seeing the success of Pathaan, the next will be to which fans replied Pathaan 2. Shah Rukh also reacted to the same.

Athiya Shetty gets trolled

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married a couple of days ago. The actress was spotted in the city today. When the paparazzi spotted her, she didn't wait to get clicked. She said hello and left in her car. Fans slammed Athiya for throwing attitude.

Kangana Ranaut REACTS to Urfi Javed

Kangana Ranaut and Urfi Javed grabbed headlines in the Entertainment News. Kangana had put out a tweet talking about India being obsessed with Khans and Muslim actresses. Urfi had called out Kangana for her division. Kangana reacted to Urfi's tweet.

on having pangs of guilt for refusing to meet

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away in 2020. The actor was found dead in his apartment. He had a lot of films in his kitty before he passed away. Anurag Kashyap also revealed refusing to meet Sushant when someone reached out to him for the same. He said that he got pangs of guilt.

Fighter is Deepika and not

Deepika Padukone is going to work with Hrithik Roshan in Siddharth Anand-directed Fighter. Deepika has impressed fans with her action-packed and different role in Pathaan. Shah Rukh was praising Deepika and then talked about how Deepika is Fighter in the movie.

Sania gets a warm welcome at home

Sania Mirza and Izhaan Mirza Akhtar came home from Melbourne after quitting the Grand Slam career in Australia. Sania got welcomed by her friends and family. Even Shoaib Malik was a part of the welcoming party. Sania and Shoaib have been grabbing headlines for their estranged separation.

Priyanka Chopra attends Oprah Winfrey's birthday bash

Oprah Winfrey clocked 69 years on 29th January. And she celebrated her birthday with a lot of Hollywood celebrities. Priyanka Chopra and more beauties and celebs were a part of the big bash.

Check out Priyanka Chopra's video at Oprah's birthday bash here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jerry x Mimi ? (@jerryxmimi)

Metro In Dino gets a release date

Metro In Dino gets a release date. The actress shared a collage of the cast and announced the release date. Sara revealed that 8th December 2023 will be when Metro In Dino will be released.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Shehzada gets postponed

and Kriti Sanon starrer Shehzada has been pushed to a later date. The film was supposed to release on 17 February 2023. However, recently, Aman Gill told ETimes that they have postponed the movie by a week out of respect for Shah Rukh.

KGF star Yash to play next?

Well, Yash is in very demand as an actor. He won a lot of hearts with his acting chops and as Rocky Bhai. It is being said that 'directorial film star will have Yash in a key role. As per reports, Raavan will be essayed by Yash in the movie.

Thalapathy to collaborate with Lokesh again

7 Screen Studios took to their Twitter handle to announce Thalapathy Vijay's next movie. Currently titled Thalapathy 67, the movie will be Lokesh Kanagaraj's second outing. will work on the music. The technical cast was announced.

The one & the only brand #Thalapathy67, is proudly presented by @7screenstudio ? We are excited in officially bringing you the announcement of our most prestigious project ♥️ We are delighted to collaborate with #Thalapathy @actorvijay sir, for the third time. @Dir_Lokesh pic.twitter.com/0YMCbVbm97 — Seven Screen Studio (@7screenstudio) January 30, 2023

Watch J-Hope's Photo-Folio's production film video here:

Soon, J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's Photo-Folio will be released. The BTS rapper will drop an interesting pictorial which is titled All New Hope. Bangtan TV dropped the teaser of the same which went viral instantly.

That's all in the ENT newsmakers of the day today.