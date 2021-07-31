Trending Entertainment News Today: New release date of Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom, Khushi Kapoor's bikini top goes viral, Bombay HC reacts to Shilpa Shetty's plea and more

From the new release date of Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom and Khushi Kapoor's bikini top going viral to Kiara Advani being overwhelmed by her real-life Shershaah avatar, Bombay High Court reacting to Shilpa Shetty's plea and Celina Jaitley reacting to being trolled for her breastfeeding pic; here's all what grabbed headlines in Bollywood to make it to the trending entertainment news today...