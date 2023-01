A lot happened in the entertainment news today. Well, that's quite natural. Things keep happening in the industry. And all you Bollywood and movie buffs might need to catch up on the trending news reports right? Well, worry not, we are here with a compilation of all the important newsmakers of the day from the world of entertainment. We have Shah Rukh Khan, his movie Pathaan, Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma, Tara Sutaria and a lot of other things who have made it to the newsmakers. So, without further ado, let's catch up... Also Read - Pathaan song Besharam Rang row: Urfi Javed teases trolls in a bolder than Deepika Padukone bhagwa outfit [Watch Video]

Shah Rukh Khan shuts down troll who calls Pathaan flop

Shah Rukh Khan completed 13 years of joining Twitter and hence, he decided to have a little chat with his fans. Of late, SRK has been doing a lot of Ask SRKs on Twitter. And as usual, he was wittiest and goofiest with her responses. A trolled asked him to get retired as Pathaan is going to flop as well. SRK has a very savage response for him. Check it out here. Also Read - Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan has the perfect response to a netizen's comment, 'retirement lelo, Pathan disaster already'

Akshay Kumar walks out of Gorkha

Akshay Kumar was going to star in the biopic of Major General Cardozo. The Veteran had amputated his leg with his Khukri when he had stepped on a landmine in the 1971 war. However, as per a report in Hindustan Times, some of the war veterans questioned the authenticity of the version of the story. Since Akki respects the Indian ARMY a lot, he backed out of the project since it had a shadow of a doubt, states a report in Hindustan Times. The report adds that Akshay's spokesperson confirmed the news of him leaving Gorkha. Also Read - Pathaan star Shah Rukh Khan reveals about Alia Bhatt giving him nicknames; the actress comes up with a brand new one

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma avoid posing for the paparazzi

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been the talk of the town for the last couple of days. Since their video and pictures of kissing and hugging from the New Year's party went viral, everyone has been discussing the new and budding romance between the two stars. Both Tamannaah and Vijay Varma returned to Mumbai today but came out of the airport separately and avoided posing for the paparazzi together. Check out the whole story here.

Tara Sutaria avoids the question of the break-up with Aadar Jain

Tara Sutaria was spotted at the airport earlier today. A couple of days ago, reports surfaced stating that Tara and Aadar Jain have called it quits and have parted ways amicably. When she was seen at the airport, the paparazzi questioned if the reports that have been doing the rounds are true. However, Tara did not answer.

Pathaan controversy: Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone's film poster torn by activist

As per a report in ETimes, activists in Ahmedabad have torn down the posters of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie Pathaan at a mall in Vastrapur, Gujrat. They created chaos and the police had to come to control the same. VHP spokesperson threatened that the movie should not be screened in the state at all.

talked about being depressed during War

Hrithik Roshan who is gearing up for Fighter opened up on how he was on the verge of depression while shooting for 's War. The actor said that he was trying to achieve perfection for which he was not ready. After the movie, he went into adrenaline fatigue and wasn't able to train for a couple of months. It affected him a lot and he was on the verge of depression.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli distribute blankets in Vrindavan

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most amazing couples in the world of entertainment. The duo celebrated New Year's in Dubai and are currently in Mathura. They visited an Aashram in Vrindavan wherein the two lovebirds distributed blankets states a report in India Today. Check out the pictures here:

drops a tease of his next called Farzi

Shahid Kapoor, who was last seen in Jersey is now gearing up for his next which is titled Farzi. Shahid posted a teaser of the same. It features the actor painting on a canvas and talking about the new phase of his life and whether the audience will like or accept him. He ends the glimpse by saying, "Artist Toh Artist Hota Hai,"

Truth about and 's dating rumours

Recently, pictures of Nora Fatehi and Aryan Khan went viral in which they were seen posing with a mutual fan. And guess what, it started dating rumours of the two most widely-talked-about celebs But, are they really dating or a figment of everyone's imagination? Check out the truth here.

and Shah Rukh Khan give nicknames to each other

We also have an adorable interaction of Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt from Twitter making it to Entertainment News. Alia has a new nickname for Shah Rukh Khan. Check it out here. And guess what Shah Rukh Khan also has a new nickname for Alia and it has a Raha Kapoor connection. Check out his tweet here:

Done lil one. And I am now going to call u lil Amma Bhatt Kapoor! https://t.co/QzKQ862BDN — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 4, 2023

Urfi Javed goes bolder than Deepika Padukone with a Besharam Rang twist in Bhagwa coloured outfit

Urfi Javed doesn't give two hoots about trolls and boycott trends. The Bigg Boss OTT and Splitsvilla fame beauty recently uploaded a video in an orange outfit and put Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan's sensuous number Besharam Rang from Pathaan. Check out the video here.

CBFC X Pathaan and Pathaan Trailer release date

Pathaan is going to release on 25th January 2022, as scheduled. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and Jon Abraham are gearing up for the release despite some setbacks. So, recently, aka the CBFC chief asked the makers to make some changes in the movie before its release. And now, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama, closeup shots of Deepika in the bikini and the sensuous dance number have been cut. It is still unclear whether the shots with Deepika in an orange or bhagwa colour are retained or removed. Another report revealed that the Pathaan trailer will drop on 10th January 2023.

That's all in the Entertainment News of the day.