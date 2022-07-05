From Kaali's poster to Deepika Padukone's reaction to a fan saying 'We love You,' Resul Pookutty's reaction on SS Rajamouli's RRR, Charlie Puth confirmed Left and Right with BTS' Jungkook being a BL, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan reuniting again and more. A LOT has happened in the world of entertainment. And in case you couldn't catch up on everything, here's a news wrap on the imp newsmakers from the world of Entertainment... Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Ranveer Singh will NOT replace Karan Johar as the host of the web series of controversial reality show

Priyanka supports Anshula's no bra club

A couple of hours ago, Anshula Kapoor, 's sister shared a video of joining the no-bra club. It got a positive response from the masses and everyone in the industry. also extended her support to Anshula by commenting on her video. Her comment alongside Anshula's video is relatable to many girls and women out there.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan to work together

Finally, the moment has returned for all the Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan fans have been eagerly waiting for. As per the reports, SRK and Sallu are going to reunite again for a big screen spectacle. As per reports, Salman and Shah Rukh have agreed to keep dates available for YRF.

Kaali poster hurts religious sentiments

Filmmaker Leena Manimekalai dropped a poster of his performance film Kaali recently. It features a woman in Goddess Kaali avatar, smoking a cigarette. The Kaali movie poster has met with a lot of flak. A few have also called for the arrest of the filmmaker for depicting the Hindu Goddess in such a manner on the poster.

Top Bollywood actress struggling with her in-laws

One of the top Bollywood actresses is having trouble with her in-laws. It seems her husband is also avoiding the confrontation over the same and it has left the actress heartbroken. The husband is a mama's boy. He has taken a backseat and is not intervening in family matters.

Resul Pookutty calls RRR a 'gay love story'

Resul Pookutty took a dig at SS Rajamouli's blockbuster hit RRR starring , Jr NTR, and more celebs. He calls his film 'a gay love story'. Apparently, he even went on to say that Alia Bhatt and were used as props in the film. Resul Pookutty was slammed for his comments.

Deepika Padukone's funny reaction to fan love

Deepika Padukone is in the USA for the Konkani Sammelan alongside her family and . A video of Deepika Padukone's fan screaming "We love You Deepika," went viral and it was because of Deepika's reaction to the same.

Uorfi Javed reacts to death hoax

A report of Uorfi (Urfi) Javed's suicide had surfaced a couple of hours ago. However, the Bigg Boss OTT contestant and actress who is known for her fashion statements took to her social media handle to debunk the same. She even posted some nasty comments from netizens who wanted her dead.

Charlie Puth on Left and Right with Jungkook being BL

Various BTS ARMY and fan theories were put to rest by popular American singer Charlie Puth over his recently released Left and Right song with BTS' Jungkook. The singer and songwriter confirmed that he and Jungkook played exes in the video which means the MV of Left and Right was about Boy Love.

That's all in the entertainment news section today.