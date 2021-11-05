With the curtains falling down on yet another eventful day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the world of Bollywood and Hollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Kangana Ranaut recalling her first encounter with Karan Johar and Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash to Sanya Malhotra connecting with Hrithik Roshan, Eternals potential box-office records and BTS leader RM's emotional letter – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Also Read - Eternals soars to 2nd best box office opening in Korea; tracking for biggest pandemic era 1st weekend in US and worldwide for Marvel

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 4th November 2021:

Kangana Ranaut recalls her first encounter with Karan Johar

and , who are two powerful personalities, have always managed to grab our attention by taking digs at each other. Earlier the Manikarnika star created a stir when she called KJo the flag bearer of nepotism, and now, she has shared a video from the 2007 Filmfare awards, where she snubbed the filmmaker as a teenager.

Read the full story here: Kangana Ranaut REACTS to snubbing Karan Johar in 2007 as a teenager

Ekta Kapoor's Diwali bash

Whenever it is Diwali we see television and Bollywood stars attending or hosting Diwali parties, and one of the biggest Diwali bashes is hosted by none other than . Every year the Czarina of television hosts a grand Diwali party, and this year was no different.

Read the full story here: Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, Kartik Aaryan and other celebrities arrive in style at Ekta Kapoor’s Diwali bash

Eternals potential box-office records

The amount that industry experts are pegging Eternals to bring in over its first weekend in the US, where it has released in over 4000 theatres, would just edge it past Shang Chi's $75 million opening weekend and Black Widow's $80 million opening weekend.

Read the full story here: Eternals soars to 2nd best box office opening in Korea; tracking for biggest pandemic era 1st weekend in US and worldwide for Marvel

Sanya Malhotra connects with Hrithik Roshan

actress Sanya Malhotra is having the best Diwali ever as she has bestowed the most special gift upon herself. The actress has brought a new house in Juhu, located in the Bayview building on the Juhu-Versova Link Road, worth Rs. 14.3 crore. Interestingly, bought two houses worth almost Rs. 100 crore last year in the same building, making them new neighbours.

Read the full story here: Sanya Malhotra is Hrithik Roshan's new neighbour; buys new house in Juhu for ₹14.3 crore

BTS leader RM's emotional letter

RM's letter really doesn't touch upon anything concrete, but rather seems to be a lot of random thoughts penned down. So, what's so distressing about that you might ask. Well, it's the nature of the random thoughts, which has left ARMY quite concerned for the BTS leader.

Read the full story here: BTS leader RM's letter about seeking 'peace and stability' leaves ARMY EXTREMELY CONCERNED – check out his whole letter here