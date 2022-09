The news is that is set for the biggest opening of 2022. It should collect close to Rs 22 lakh on day one. Rishabh Pant and are again in the limelight. Shanaya Kapoor spills the beans on besties and . Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy slays in a black and gold saree giving Deepika Padukone vibes from Cannes 2022 [View Pics]

​Brahmastra set for the biggest Bollywood opening of 2022

​It looks like and 's Brahmastra is all set to get the biggest opening of 2022. As per trade experts, the movie might make Rs 22 to 25 crores on day one. This will be the biggest for the industry. Brahmastra is also getting a huge release. The record for 2022 is held by 's 2. Let us hope that Brahmastra ends the horror period for Bollywood. Read the whole story here... Also Read - Brahmastra: Before Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, here's how other real-life Bollywood couples fared at the box office in their first movie

Rishabh Pant and Urvashi Rautela in the limelight

Rishabh Pant got out for 14 runs in the finals of the Asia Cup T20 match played in Dubai. Fans have hilariously blamed Urvashi Rautela who was there to watch the game. As we know, the two have been taking potshots at each other on social media. It seems they dated briefly but things ended on a bad note. Here is the full story... Also Read - Brahmastra: Reasons why Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer can end the Bollywood box office dry spell

Neetu Kapoor's post for 's birth anniversary

The actress posted a picture of the two on the occasion of his birth anniversary. She left a heart with the picture. The actor passed away due to blood cancer in 2020. Neetu Kapoor has made a comeback into acting with Jug Jugg Jeeyo. People liked her work a lot. Take a look at the whole story...

Shanaya Kapoor talks about wedding plans of Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday

Shanaya Kapoor has spoken about who amongst the trio will get married first. The star kid said that Ananya Panday is likely to tie the knot soon. Then, it will be Suhana Khan. It is a fun part of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Read the whole story

secretly married to Poojitha Ponnada

There is buzz in the Telugu film industry that noted composer Devi Sri Prasad has tied the knot with actress Pujitha Ponnada. She has worked in movies like Kalki. The actress has denied the news and said that she is very much single. Pujitha Ponnada has Ravanasura coming up with . Devi Sri Prasad was earlier linked to Charmme Kaur.

pens note for

Arjun Kapoor has written an emotional note for his sister Sonam Kapoor. As we know, she has become a mom recently to a baby boy. The note reads, "Look Who’s all grown up & is a mother now !!! OMG it’s you."