It's time to have a look at who and what made the news in the Entertainment News section today. From Shah Rukh Khan grabbing headlines for Pathaan to celebrities flying down to Jaisalmer for Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding. From Kangana Ranaut talking about being spied on to Nysa Devgn partying in a hot red dress and more. Tonight the sangeet will take place of Sidharth and Kiara, there have been loads of updates on the same too. Let's catch up with all the newsmakers of the day... Also Read - Kiara Advani is stunning as a bride: Check out times when she turned a dulhan for reel

Shah Rukh Khan responds to a young fan who disliked Pathaan

A video went viral online in which a father asked his young kid how was it watching Shah Rukh Khan, , starrer Pathaan. The kid responds in negative. Someone tagged SRK on the video and the superstar's humble response has been winning hearts. Check it out here. Also Read - Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding: The Shershaah couple to host Mumbai reception on THIS date

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani wedding

All eyes right now are on the big fat Bollywood wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani which has been grabbing headlines in the Entertainment News section every day now. After the bride and groom, the friends and other family members are now arriving slowly in Jaisalmer. , and more celebs flew out to Jaisalmer for the wedding. Check out the pictures here. Ambanis have also flown to Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace hotel. Watch the video and see the pics here. In fact, Sidharth Malhotra's Nani was spotted at the airport as well. Check out her adorable wishes for the to-be-married duo here. BollywoodLife informed y'all that Sidharth And Kiara have planned some surprises for their guests and have put up a carnival-like thing in the Suryagarh Palace. Check more details here. If reports are anything to go by, Sidharth and Kiara will conduct not one but two receptions. Check out the details here. There's also buzz about Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani not doing on a honeymoon right after the wedding. Why is that, check out here. Also Read - How Kiara Advani almost got Ashneer Grover divorced; Shark Tank India ex judge reveals

Ashneer Grover almost got divorced because of Kiara Advani?

Shark Tank India 1 judge Ashneer Grover has become a celebrity. A snippet from Ashneer's biography has been going viral online. In it there's a talk about an incident involving Ashneer and his wife and also Kiara which turned serious. Check what it is about here.

Kangana Ranaut feels someone is spying her

Kangana Ranaut is not the one to mince her words. Just today, she took to her Instagram stories and penned a lengthy note saying that someone is spying on her. She talked about some nepo kids being obsessed with her and trying to bring her down. Check out the details of her story here.

, and reunite

Sharman Joshi has been promoting his film Congratulations online. It's a Gujarati film. And recently, while shooting for a promotional video of the same, he reunited with his costars R Madhavan and Aamir Khan. It was a merry reunion. Watch the video here.

Shah Rukh Khan has a fun banter with his first heroine

Shah Rukh Khan has been conducting an Ask SRK session and interacting with his fans. However this time he got chatty with his first heroine Renuka Shahane. The actress went to watch Pathaan with Aashutosh Rana who is also a part of Pathaan. Their hearty exchange will leave you gushing. Check out their tweets here:

Col Luthraji ko bataya aapne ki aap meri pehli heroine hain!! Or should we keep it a Top Secret otherwise he may fire me from the agency!!! https://t.co/GsCj5h0vC2 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 5, 2023

Hahaha unsey koi baat chhupti kahaan hai? Aaphi ne unhe antaryaami kahaa hai ? aur chaahey jo ho jaaye, woh aapko fire nahi kar saktey kyunki jo kaam aap kartey hain woah koi aur nahi kar saktaa ??? https://t.co/D3JitHzCzg — Renuka Shahane (@renukash) February 5, 2023

slams boycott trend

Siddharth Anand has proved the boycott trend wrong. The Pathaan helmer sat down for an interview in which he opened up on emerging winners with Pathaan amidst the boycott Bollywood trend. The filmmaker shared that he didn't say or do anything about it. He said that the audience has responded to the boycott gang. He claims that the audience is very smart and can see through various agendas.

Nysa Devgn visits a luxe event

and 's daughter Nysa Devgn was spotted in the city today attending the Luxe event at the Jio Gardens. Nysa looked stunning in a red dress. Check out the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

That's all in the Entertainment News section today.