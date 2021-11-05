As we get ready to bid farewell to another eventful day and make preparations for the forthcoming one, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from the world of Bollywood and Hollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Sooryavanshi's positive reviews and bumper opening to Vicky Kaushal's wedding outfit to BTS' V asking J-Hope for Korean noodles in his sleep – here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Also Read - Sooryavanshi movie review: Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif deliver the big screen Bollywood DHAMAKA that was missing for over a year

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 5th November 2021:

Sooryavanshi receives positive reviews

Does the man with the masala Midas touch, , deliver the Diwali dhamaka the whole of Bollywood has been waiting for and does as live up to the lofty standards of 's and 's ? The answer to both those questions is a resounding yes. Also Read - Annaatthe Twitter Review: Rajinikanth praised sky high but overall the Siva film gets mixed reactions from netizens – view tweets

Sooryavanshi movie review - Rohit Shetty, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif deliver the big screen Bollywood DHAMAKA that was missing for over a year

Bollywood goes gaga over Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi has been met with glowing reviews across the board from celebs, the audience and critics. Check out what Bollywood A-listers have posted about the movie...

Sooryavanshi Celeb Review: Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Suniel Shetty heap praise on Akshay Kumar-Rohit Shetty's Diwali DHAMAKA

Sooryavanshi set for bumper box-office opening

While final figures will only be known tomorrow morning, reports and current tracking as per our sources from all major multiplexes and single screens across the country pegs Sooryavanshi for a day 1 box office collection miles ahead of anything that any Bollywood movie has collected during the pandemic and at par with some terrific openings during pre-pandemic times.

Sooryavanshi day 1 box office - BUMPER opening for Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer; all pre-release expectations BLOWN away

Vicky Kaushal's wedding outfit

It's no secret that will be draped in her favourite designer, Sabyasachi, for her wedding day. However, in case, you're just dying to know what will be wearing for his marriage and can't wait any longer for the official word from the actor himself or any of his representatives, then you're in luck as we've landed our hands on the exclusive inside scoop.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding: Sabyasachi for the bride and THIS designer for the groom [Exclusive]

BTS' V would ask J-Hope for Korean noodles in his sleep

ARMY just loves any behind the scenes trivia about BTS, especially anecdotes on their personal lives or about their bond with each other or just some funny incident from the copious time they spend with each other. Here's one such adorable story Jimin had narrated about fellow members V and J-Hope...

SAY WHAT! BTS' V would ask fellow member J-Hope for Korean noodles in his sleep but claims to have no recollection