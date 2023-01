Let's catch up on who and what made the news in the Trending Entertainment News Section today. It is a vast industry and hence, a lot of things make the news every single day. From divorce rumours to ongoing controversies to new films scoop, celebrities and more. From Thalapathy Vijay to Pathaan, Deepika Padukone, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma and more have grabbed headlines today, so let's check it out here: Also Read - Entertainment News Wrap: Salman Khan calls Tina Datta-Shalin 'FAKE' on Bigg Boss 16; Thalapathy Vijay, Sangeetha getting a divorce? [Watch Video]

Pathaan controversy row; FWICE statement, 's Solution, 's support and more

So, entertainment news has been buzzing hot since Besharam Rang starring Deepika Padukone and from Pathaan was released. There has been a riot/protest happening in Ahmedabad over the saffron/orange coloured bikini that Deepika wore in the song. Well, Asha Parekh has a solution for that. Check it out here. On the other hand, also shared his thoughts on the boycott Pathaan trend saying that the controversy is not a new thing and that one can create an issue out of anything quite easily. He said that people have done it before and will continue to do it. Suniel Shetty extended his support to Pathaan. The actor met the CM of UP Yogi Adityanath and said that the boycott trend is harming the industry. He asked him to request PM Modi to look into the matter. Read more deets here. Also Read - Pathaan controversy row: Asha Parekh has a solution for the boycott on Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer flick

and visit Siddhivinayak

Pictures of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal seeking the blessing of Lord Ganesh at the Siddhivinayak temple have been going viral. The two tied the knot in December 2021 and have been setting goals for couples and how! Check out the pictures here: Also Read - Thalapathy Vijay-Sangeetha, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and more SHOCKING divorce rumours that are like a bolt from the blue

RRR grabs BAFTA nominations

SS Rajamouli directed movie RRR has made it to the Film Not in English Language category of the BAFTAs. The , Jr NTR and starrer movie has been winning hearts at international awards and film festivals. Apart from RRR, Agentian, 1985, Close, Decision To Leave, The Quiet Girl and more have been nominated.

Tamannaah shares NY video fans ask where's Vijay Varma

Tamannaah and Vijay Varma have grabbed headlines for their dating rumours. Vijay and Tamannaah met on the sets of Lust Stories 2 and hit it off. On NY eve, a video of them kissing went viral and broke the internet. The beauty has shared a compilation of her NY celebrations and people have been asking for Vijay Varma. Check Tamannaah Bhatia's post here:

Deepika Padukone thanks fans for wishes

On 5th January, Deepika Padukone celebrated her birthday. The actress got loads of wishes for her special and also some special surprises. The Pathaan beauty shared a serene video thanking the fans for showering so much love and tagged the videographer in the video as well.

Check Deepika Padukone's thank you video post here:

Ranveer Singh-Janhvi Kapoor in Tezaab remake?

If reports are anything to go by, Tezaab is being remade in Bollywood. The and starrer movie's rights have been bought by producer Murad Khetani. It was said that and were going to be cast in the movie before. However, the makers are now thinking of casting Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh in the Tezaab remake.

Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda are dating?

Well, the buzz is hot that Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda are a couple. However, the source close to the development of the movie in which Suhana and Agastya are starring has something else to say. The source says that such things are bound to happen in the industry. Read more details here.

Thalapathy Vijay to separate from wife Sangeetha?

Varisu star Thalapathy Vijay grabbed headlines for unfortunate news. Rumours spread that Sangeetha and Thalapathy Vijay are going to divorce soon. However, that is not the case. Read the whole report here.

Rashmika Mandanna talks about dislike and hate

Mission Majnu actress Rashmika Mandanna has been at the receiving end for a while now. The actress has been getting a lot of hate online for various reasons. The Pushpa 2 beauty tried to guess what could be the reason. However, she is positive and upbeat because of all the love. Check out what she has to say, here.

confirms Haseen Dillruba 2

Haseen Dillruba starring Vikrant Massey and released in 2022. And guess what a sequel is already in the works. The actor who recently featured in Forensic and Love Hostel confirmed the second installment and shared that apart from him and Taapsee, there are a lot of new things. He will begin the shoot for the second one in about 15 days.

Kartik Aaryan and starrer Shehzada trailer launch to be a grand event

Kartik Aaryan is coming up with Shehzada along with Kriti Sanon next. The trailer is soon going to release Nad guess what? The makers have planned an elaborate and grand event for the same. After launching the trailer on 12th January, the actors will celebrate Lohri on 13 in Jalandhar and Makar Sankranti in Rann of Kutch, Gujrat on 14 January.

Adivi Sesh to make a grand announcement of G2 in Mumbai

On 9th January, the makers of Goodachari 2 along with Adivi Sesh of Major and HIT 2 fame will make a grand announcement of Goodachari 2.

