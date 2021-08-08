Trending Entertainment News Today: Yo Yo Honey Singh addresses wife's allegations, Sherlyn Chopra questioned by cops, Sidharth Malhotra's intense workout and more

Now that the canopy of the night has engulfed us, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from Bollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Yo Yo Honey Singh addressing wife Shalini Talwar's allegations and Sherlyn Chopra being questioned by Mumbai Police for 8 hours to Sidharth Malhotra's intense 'battle rope' workout, Alia Bhatt's hot, new yoga pic, and Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria, Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and 8 other artists joining hands – here's all what grabbed headlines in Bollywood to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Also Read - Alia Bhatt's trainer drops hot, new yoga pic of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and it's all about 'twisting and glowing'

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 7th August 2021:

Yo Yo Honey Singh addresses wife Shalini Talwar's allegations

Shalini Talwar has filed for divorce on the grounds of repeated domestic violence and serial infidelity amongst a litany of other damning allegations, seeking compensation and regular alimony to the tune of several crores. Through all this, the media and Honey Singh's fans have wondered what's his side of the story. Well, the celebrated rapper has finally spoken his piece...

Read the full story here: Yo Yo Honey Singh FINALLY OPENS UP on wife Shalini Talwar's allegations of domestic violence and infidelity; calls them 'false and malicious' Also Read - Alia Bhatt looks chic as she steps out in an orange top and blue denim shorts – see pics

Sherlyn Chopra questioned by Mumbai Police for 8 hours

Mumbai Police questioned Sherlyn Chopra for eight hours straight in Raj Kundra's pornography case, and the former Playboy playmate has come out with some shocking revelations on her interrogation, including her equation with Shilpa Shetty's husband, while also taking dig at Rakhi Sawant.

Read the full story here: Raj Kundra porn films case: Sherlyn Chopra questioned for 8 hours; says, 'Cops want to bust this racket; I want justice for all the victims'

Sidharth Malhotra's intense 'battle rope' workout

No sooner than he posted the pic, it was filled with glowing comments and emojis from both his fans as also industry insiders like Varun Dhawan, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tiger Shroff. However, it was Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah costar and rumoured girlfriend, Kiara Advani's reaction, that grabbed all the attention.

Read the full story here: Sidharth Malhotra shares intense photo of ripped physique while doing a 'battle rope' workout; Shershaah costar Kiara Advani drops heart emoji – deets inside

Alia Bhatt's hot, new yoga pic

Maintaining fitness standards as high as Alia Bhatt is no small task. One of the exercise routines the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress swears by is yoga, and her celebrity fitness trainer, Anshuka, has now dropped a hot, new pic of the star in a yoga pose that's sure to set new motivational goals for her fans.

Read the full story here: Alia Bhatt's trainer drops hot, new yoga pic of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress and it's all about 'twisting and glowing'

The project, titled Hum Hindustani, helmed by actor Priyaank Sharma, is touted to be an inspiring piece on the struggles of the country during the coronavirus pandemic and other recent woes, and how we're rising above it as one. It's expected to be released a few days prior to our Independence Day, 15th August.

Read the full story here: Amitabh Bachchan, Shraddha Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria, Lata Mangeshkar, Sonu Nigam, Kailash Kher and 8 other artists to come together for a DHAMAKA patriotic project [EXCLUSIVE]