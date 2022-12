Priyanka Chopra has made headlines once again. The actress in an interview spoke about how Bollywood treats its actresses shabbily. She also revealed about how she was body-shamed. Prithviraj Sukumaran has joined the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as the main villain Kabir. Here is a lowdown... Also Read - Priyanka Chopra bares her heart as she opens up about pay disparity, body-shaming in Bollywood, says, 'I thought that was right'

Priyanka Chopra talks about pay disparity and being body-shamed in B-Town

Priyanka Chopra has spoken to the BBC where she said that she suffered from pay disparity in Bollywood. She said she only got 10 per cent of what her heroes took home as pay package. Priyanka Chopra said that terms like dusky beauty affected her. She said whatever does dusky beauty mean in a nation where the people are mostly brown. Priyanka Chopra said the colonial mindset was to be blamed for the same. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra oozes oomph in pink gown with a matching shrug at a Dubai event; gets the best reaction from husband Nick Jonas

Dhanush, Alia Bhatt, Samantha Ruth Prabhu top IMDB searches for 2022

The list of Indian actors who were searched on IMDB for 2022 is here. It is Dhanush who is on the first place. His work in The Gray Man made news all over. He was followed by Alia Bhatt. Gangubai Kathiawadi was a huge hit on Netflix. The film became a rage in Southeast Asia.

Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Bade Miyan Chote Miyan cast

Fans of Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff are in for a treat as actor Prithviraj Sukumaran joins the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan as Kabir. He is playing the role of the main villain. The makers unveiled his look as they welcomed him on board.

Akshay Kumar doing a cameo in Mahesh Manjrekar's Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

As per a report in Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar is doing a cameo in Mahesh Manjrekar's Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. The superstar has undergone training for a month to get the diction right. The actor will shoot for more than a week for the movie. The film is more about the seven brave warriors of the Maratha army.

Sara Ali Khan pens emotional note as Kedarnath turns four

Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan remembered Kedarnath as the movie turned four. She wrote on Insta, "I'd do anything to go back to August 2017 and shoot every scene of this film again, relive every moment again." She spoke about how it was a learning experience working with Sushant Singh Rajput. She further captioned it, "And as the full moon shines bright tonight, I know Sushant is up there right by his favourite moon, shining like the bright star he always was and always will be."