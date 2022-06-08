From Salman Khan's statement after his death threat and his costar supporting Amber Heard to Shatrughan Sinha being upset with Shah Rukh Khan, Malaika Arora reacting to Arjun Kapoor silencing a troll and Kartik Aaryan's profit share from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the world of entertainment. Here's all what grabbed headlines to make it to the trending entertainment news today... Ergo, it's time to make a note of the biggest entertainment newsmakers who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor's wedding to bring this HUGE shift in their lives? Read Astro Prediction

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 7th June 2022…

Salman Khan's statement after death threat

Salim Khan had earlier came upon an anonymous chit, which had contained death threats for both him and his superstar son, Salman Khan, claiming that they'll meet the fate of Sidhu Moose Wala. Also Read - Shilpa Shetty birthday: Actress gifts herself a luxury vanity van with kitchenette, yoga deck and more; it's not less than a palace [View Pics]

Read the full story here: Here's what Salman Khan told cops after 'Moose Wala jaisa kar dunga' death threat note Also Read - Vikram: Two sequels of Kamal Haasan starrer in the works? Here's what we know about Vikram 2 and Vikram 3

Salman Khan's costar supports Amber Heard

Ignoring the vociferous support for , the blatant evidence and the court's verdict, this actress has decided to express solidarity with .

Read the full story here: Salman Khan's costar comes out in strong support of Amber Heard over Johnny Depp

Shatrughan Sinha upset with Shah Rukh Khan

Shatrughan Sinha claims he was one of the staunchest supporters of and his son, , during their extremely difficult phase, but isn't pleased with his treatment thereafter.

Read the full story here: Aryan Khan case: Shatrughan Sinha extremely upset with Shah Rukh Khan for THIS reason

Malaika Arora reacts to Arjun Kapoor silencing a troll

While has chosen to keep mum after being trolled on many occasions in the past, he decided to give it back this time and girlfriend Malaika Arora also reacted to said trolling.

Read the full story here: Malaika Arora reacts after Arjun Kapoor shuts troll for saying he ‘can never get in shape’

Kartik Aaryan's profit share from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

latest release, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is doing phenomenally well at the box office, having already crossed ₹150 crore nett. Both the actor's performance and the movie have been immensely appreciated.

Read the full story here: Kartik Aaryan reveals profit share as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crosses ₹150 crore nett