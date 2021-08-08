Trending Entertainment News Today: Mission Majnu release date, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's romantic video and more

As we drop the curtain down on another eventful day, it's time to look back at the biggest newsmakers from Bollywood who've made it to the trending entertainment news today. From Mission Majnu's release date and the lead pair of Shershaah sending a special message for Karan Johar to son Aarav Bhatia bursting momma Twinkle Khanna's bubble over dad Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta recalling how husband Mahesh Bhupathi was shocked with her Bell Bottom look, and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's romantic video – here's all what grabbed headlines in Bollywood to make it to the trending entertainment news today...

So, without further ado, here are the entertainment newsmakers of 8th August 2021: