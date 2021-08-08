Trending Entertainment News Today: Mission Majnu release date, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's ...
Trending Entertainment News Today: Mission Majnu release date, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's romantic video and more
From Mission Majnu's release date and the lead pair of Shershaah sending a special message for Karan Johar to son Aarav Bhatia bursting momma Twinkle Khanna's bubble over dad Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta recalling how husband Mahesh Bhupathi was shocked with her Bell Bottom look, and Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's romantic video; here's all what grabbed headlines in Bollywood to make it to the trending entertainment news today...