From Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai tourism ad and, Shweta Bachchan schooling daughter Navya Naveli Nanda to the most powerful messages by Bollywood ladies on Women's Day, Vicky Kaushal sharing an adorable saas-bahu pic and yet another fake wedding picture of Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha circulating; it's time to take a look back at all that went down today in the world of entertainment.

Entertainment newsmakers of 8th March 2021:

Shah Rukh Khan's Dubai tourism ad

is trending once again after his latest Dubai Tourism commercial. The hot look of the superstar will leave you thirsty AF Also Read - Women's Day 2022: Sunny Leone, Shruti Haasan, Kajol, Sushmita Sen and other Bollywood ladies share powerful messages

Shweta Bachchan schools daughter Navya Naveli Nanda

had earlier raised allegations of sexism against mother Shweta Bachchan and brother Agastya Nanda, claiming that she's expected to do household chores as opposed to her brother or other young boys at home.

Most powerful messages by Bollywood ladies on Women's Day

On Women's Day 2022, several prominent Bollywood ladies like , , , , and others either took to social media or spoke directly to BollywoodLife to share some powerful and meaningful messages.

Vicky Kaushal shares adorable saas-bahu pic

shared an adorable post to his 'world' ergo wife Katrina Kaif and mother Veena on the occasion of Women's Day 2022. He has also shared an adorable picture of the saas-bahu, offering us a visual treat.

Another fake wedding picture of Salman Khan and Sonakshi Singh

Another fake picture of and from their alleged wedding went viral on social media. This time around, it is morphed over a picture of and Natasha Dalal.

