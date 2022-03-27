The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From revealing he had decided to quit the film industry to make up for the lost time with his family to 's rumoured girlfriend finding the actor for giving her a shout out, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Aamir Khan REVEALS he had decided to quit film industry; here's how his ex-wife Kiran Rao and kids reacted

Aamir Khan REVEALS he had decided to quit film industry; here's how his ex-wife and kids reacted

Aamir Khan revealed that he felt so bad being away from his family for so many years that he had decided to quit film industry to make up for the lost time.

's rumoured boyfriend Rohan Shrestha stays mum on breakup rumours: 'I don't talk about my personal life'

When Rohan Shreshtha was asked about his breakup rumours with Shraddha Kapoor, the celebrity photographer remained tight-lipped on the matter.

Hrithik Roshan expresses his DESIRE to be with rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad; her RESPONSE is beyond adorable

Hrithik Roshan's shoutout came ahead of rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad's gig and the actress' response to Hrithik's post is adorable.

says, 'The Kashmir Files ne Bachchhan Paandey ko duba diya'; REACTS

Lauding the phenomenal run of The Kashmir Files, Akshay Kumar admitted that it severely hampered Bachchhan Paandey's business at the box office. Here's how director Vivek Agnihotri reacted to his remark.

Heropanti 2 DaFa Kar song launch: Tiger Shroff opens up on taking 's Eid date; says, 'I'm a cat, there's only one Tiger'

Salman Khan and Eid releases are synonymous. This time however, there'll be no Salman Khan movie on his coveted date, with Tiger Shroff and Ajay Devgn occupying the spot in a clash between Heropanti 2 and Runway 34.