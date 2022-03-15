The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From sharing his take on 's The Kashmir Files to 's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan going viral thanks to her speech in Hindi, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher FINALLY breaks his silence on The Kapil Sharma Show row

The Kashmir Files: FINALLY breaks his silence on row

While Kapil Sharma had urged people not to believe one-sided stories after Vivek Agnihotri had alleged that his team was not invited to promote The Kashmir Files, Anupam Kher has finally broken his silence over the matter. Read the full story here. Also Read - Yami Gautam REACTS on The Kashmir Files: 'Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that...'

REACTS on The Kashmir Files: 'Being married to a Kashmiri Pandit, I know first hand of the atrocities that...'

Yami Gautam, who recently got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar, a Kashmiri Pandit, has now shared her two cents after watching Vivek Agnihotri's film The Kashmir Files, which is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990. Read the full story here. Also Read - The Kashmir Files, divorce with Kiran Rao, Junaid's Bollywood debut, Ira's mental health troubles and more: Aamir Khan's biggest confessions

Aamir Khan REVEALS the reason behind his divorce with : 'I got so busy with films that I forgot...'

Aamir Khan regrets taking his wife Kiran Rao and kids, Junaid, Ira and Azad for granted while he was busy winning the hearts of the audience. Read the full story here.

The Kashmir Files: Here’s what Aamir Khan has to say about the film

Aamir Khan talks about Vivek Agnihotri's critically acclaimed film The Kashmir Files' success. Read the full story here.

The Kashmir Files: Vivek Agnihotri says 'this is unethical' as IMDb changes rating for the film after detecting 'unusual voting activity'

The Kashmir Files had received a 10 on 10 rating on IMDb. However, the popular website now dropped the film's rating after it detected unusual voting activity. Director Vivek Agnihotri calls it unethical. Read the full story here.

calls The Kashmir Files first successful Hindi film after pandemic; takes an indirect dig at ’s Gangubai Kathiawadi

Kangana Ranaut once again slamms movie mafia by calling The Kashmir Files the first successful film post-pandemic. Read the full story here.

Aaradhya Bachchan's speech in Hindi goes viral; netizens draw comparisons with and Aishwarya Rai

Aardhya Bachchan's latest video from school's elocution competition has gone viral. Fans are comparing her confidence to that of Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Read the full story here.