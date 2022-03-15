Trending Entertainment News Today: Aamir Khan's take on The Kashmir Files, Aaradhya Bachchan's speech in Hindi goes viral and more

From Aamir Khan sharing his take on Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan going viral thanks to her speech in Hindi, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.