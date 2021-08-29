It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From calling his past relationship with 'TOXIC' to Millind Gaba saying that made her feel uncomfortable on Bigg Boss OTT when she told her she weren't wearing any undergarments, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Adhyayan Suman RECALLS being called 'next Vivek Oberoi in the making' when he opened up about his 'toxic' relationship with Kangana Ranaut

Adhyayan Suman RECALLS being called 'next in the making' when he opened up about his 'toxic' relationship with Kangana Ranaut

Recalling the aftermath of his interview on Kangana Ranaut, Adhyayan Suman said that he had watched a news channel where he was being called the 'next Vivek Oberoi in the making.' Also Read - Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Maera Mishra confirms being in talks with the makers BUT is upset about one thing

to marry Rohan Shrestha? and Priyaank Sharma drop a major hint

Shraddha Kapoor and Rohan Shrestha have been seen together on several occasions and are believed to be in a relationship. And it now seems that they are about to take the next step.

Pavitra Rishta 2 promo: and 's cute romance as Archana and Manav will leave you teary-eyed – watch video

Recently, actress Ankita Lokhande shared the first promo of Pavitra Rishta 2 on her Instagram and made everyone emotional.

Bigg Boss OTT: 'Evict Neha Bhasin' trends after Millind Gaba reveals he felt uncomfortable when she told him she weren't wearing any undergarments

It all started when Millind Gaba brought up the topic of Neha Bhasin charging upon him during the task coming really close to him and saying that she can feel his body.

Pathan: , to shoot a larger than life song at some never shot before locations in Spain

We have confirmed information that Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone will not only shoot crucial parts of their film in Spain but will also shoot a massively mounted song in Spain!

Bigg Boss OTT: Arshi Khan lashes out at Divya Agarwal for 'disrespecting' , 'She thinks is asking KJo to troll her?

Arshi Khan said that Divya Agarwal doesn't know how to respect someone, and Karan Johar is a perfect host for Bigg Boss OTT.

Thalaivii: Kangana Ranaut REVEALS how her director helped her put on weight for the biographical drama in the most natural way

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has paid a tribute to late actor-politician and MG Ramachandra also known as MGR with her upcoming film Thalaivii.

