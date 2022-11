It is time to give you your daily dose of trending entertainment news of the day. A lot of events unfolded in Bollywood, Hollywood, Tollywood, Television and other industries. From Bollywood Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made it to the headlines as a picture of her with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan went viral. From the South, pictures of Mahesh Babu from his father Superstar Krishna's funeral left everyone moved. As the day is almost about to end, here are all the big updates of the day.

trolled for her birthday post for Aaradhya Bachchan

On Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a sweet picture on her Instagram account. It has her kissing her baby daughter on the lips. Trolls could not hold back and showered it with negative comments. But many even came out in her support and said mother's love sees no love.

Teary-eyed performs last rites of his father Superstar Krishna

Today, Mahesh Babu carried out the last rites of his fathera and Superstar Krishna. He was laid to rest with full State Honours. Pictures of Mahesh Babu being emotional went viral on social media.

turned down 's project?

As reported by Bollywood Hungama, Karan Johar was serious to offer Aryan Khan to launch him through his film. However, Aryan Khan is not interesting in acting and he instantly said no.

TV show Anupamaa to see a big twist

TV show Anupamaa starring and others is seeing some big twists. The latest update about the show Anupamaa is ready to throw Pakhi out of the Kapadia house and no one wants to take her responsibility. Not even her father Vanraj.

TROLLS Bigg Boss 16's Shalin Bhanot

Taking to her Twitter handle, Urvashi Dholakia trolled Shalin Bhanot for calling Gautam Vig 'Kamzor Aurat'. Many took offense to it and so did Urvashi.

Mr.SHALIN BHANOT.. I’m a WOMAN.

That’s all I have to say! @ColorsTV @justvoot #biggboss16 tum bas chicken khao,Women have work to do ! — Urvashi Dholakia (@Urvashi9) November 15, 2022

BTS' Kim Taehyung lands in Paris

Earlier, it was reported that BTS member Kim Taehyung aka V is traveling to Qatar for FIFA 2022 but he landed in Paris. It is being reported that he is there for an unknown project.