Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has again been trolled for holding daughter Aaradhya's hand as they came for the birthday bash of Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia's sons. Urfi Javed has lashed out at Chetan Bhagat on her Insta stories. Vikram Gokhale is no more. The veteran passed away in Pune due to multi-organ failure. Ayushmann Khurrana tells Karan Johar to give Mr Faisu a debut film with Dharma Productions.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan trolled for holding Aaradhya's hand

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been trolled once again for holding Aaradhya's hand as the two arrived for the party of Riteish Deshmukh's sons. People said it was high time that Aaradhya got a little space from her overprotective momma.

Urfi Javed hits back at Chetan Bhagat

Urfi Javed has lashed out at Chetan Bhagat. The author said that she is distracting the youth of India. He said that she was misguiding the youth of India. Urfi Javed in a series of screenshots slammed him saying that he was promoting 'rape culture' by always blaming the women.

Vikram Gokhale passes away

Vikram Gokhale is no more. The veteran actor passed away at the age of 77. He was suffering from multi-organ failure. Vikram Gokhale had been admitted to a Pune hospital for 20 days. Bollywood celebs like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and others condoled his demise. Starting his career in theatre, Vikram Gokhale proved himself to a stalwart in both Marathi and Hindi films.

Drishyam 2 overpowers Bhediya at the box office

Bhediya got an opening of Rs 6.75 crores at the box office. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn and Tabu's Drishyam 2 made Rs 7. 50 crores on its second Friday. The sequel of Drishyam has crossed Rs 100 crores at the box office. Bhediya is also seeing a spike in the numbers.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Faisal Shaikh to make debut with Karan Johar?

On Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, Faisal Shaikh's dance impressed Ayushmann Khurrana who came to promote his movie, An Action Hero. He did some stunts with Faisal and was very impressed with him. Ayushmann Khurrana told Karan Johar to cast Faisal in films and the filmmaker said Zaroor.

Manushi Chhillar joins the cast of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Manushi Chhillar is reportedly one of the female leads of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The movie has Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in leads. The movie, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is going to release on December 2023. It seems Manushi Chhillar is one of the three female leads for the big budget action entertainer. This has been reported by Pinkvilla.

Prakash Raj supports Richa Chaddha in the Galwan tweet

Richa Chaddha got immense flak for her tweet on Galwan. Prakash Raja has tweeted in her support. He wrote, "Didn’t expect this from you @akshaykumar… having said that @RichaChadha is more relevant to our country than you sir..."