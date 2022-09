The world of entertainment has been very exciting today and we bring you a wrap of all the trending Bollywood news of the day. From getting badly trolled for her appearance at Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch to giving cheeky reply on boycott Brashmastra trend on social media, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan badly trolled for her appearance

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was brutally trolled by netizens for her appearance at Ponniyin Selvan trailer launch in Chennai. Many people criticised her saying that her looks are the end results of undergoing cosmetic surgeries. Check out full story here.

and Alia Bhatt face protest

stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt faced protest by Bajrang Dal over the latter's old 'earing beef' remark. They didn't allow the couple to visit the Ujjain temple. Check out full story here.

Advertisement

3: 's leading lady revealed [Exclusive]

Kartik Aaryan recently announced that he will be a part of , directed by . While and 's names cropped up for the leading lady, the makers seems to have found another actress. Check out full story here.

Alia Bhatt gives cheeky reply on boycott Brahmastra trends

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been on a promotional spree for their upcoming film Brahmastra, directed by . While netizens have been trending boycott Brahmastra on social media, Alia gave a cheeky reply on the matter. Check out full story here.

Ayan Mukerji reacts on protest against Ranbir Kapoor's beef statement

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji said that he felt bad when Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were stopped from visiting Ujjain temple because of Ranbir's old statement on eating beef. Check out full story here.