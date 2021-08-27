It is time to walk you through the trending entertainment news of the day. From Aishwarya Sharma opening up on getting hatred on social media for posting pictures with to posting a bikini photo to fulfill a fan's request, here's a look at the top trending entertainment news today. Also Read - Trending TV News today: Sidharth Shukla supports Shehnaaz Gill as fandom wars turn nasty, Aishwarya Sharma on getting hate comments for posting pictures with Neil Bhatt and more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma opens up on getting hatred on social media for posting pictures with Neil Bhatt; says, 'Bit** has become my second name'

In real-life, Aishwarya Sharma is Neil Bhatt's fiance. The two fell in love on the sets of the show and will soon marry each other. But the love for Virat and Sayi has made fans post hate comments for Aishwarya Sharma whenever she posts a picture with Neil. Also Read - TRP Report Week 33: Indian Idol 12's Grand Finale episode breaks record; ties up with Anupamaa at the top position

Read the full story here: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma opens up on getting hatred on social media for posting pictures with Neil Bhatt; says, 'Bit** has become my second name' Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Aishwarya Sharma opens up on getting hatred on social media for posting pictures with Neil Bhatt; says, 'Bit** has become my second name'

Shershaah writer Sandeep Srivastava REVEALS the heartwarming tale of what went behind bringing the story of Captain Vikram Batra to life [Exclusive]

Bollywood Life recently caught up with Shershaah's writer Sandeep Srivastava to talk about the film's success, getting a lifetime opportunity to pen the story of Vikram Batra, his tuning with actors, how songwriting is a great storytelling tool and the possibility of the film's theatrical release.

Read the full story here: Shershaah writer Sandeep Srivastava REVEALS the heartwarming tale of what went behind bringing the story of Captain Vikram Batra to life [Exclusive]

Will Rhea Chakraborty's presence affect and 's Chehre? Director Rumy Jafry RESPONDS

Chehre director Rumy Jafry also feels the situation of negativity and hatred which Rhea Chakraborty faced last year after the demise of , is gradually changing.

Read the full story here: Will Rhea Chakraborty's presence affect Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi's Chehre? Director Rumy Jafry RESPONDS

Sonakshi Sinha posts bikini photo to fulfill a fan's request; responds to marriage proposal as well

So when the fan asked, "Bikini photographs", Sonakshi Sinha decided to fulfill his request and shared a picture of a bikini.

Read the full story here: Sonakshi Sinha posts bikini photo to fulfill a fan's request; responds to marriage proposal as well

Actress Zareen Khan is dating THIS contestant! The couple caught vacationing in Goa

Bollywood actress Zareen Khan is currently holidaying in Goa and making most of her time in an exotic location.

Read the full story here: Actress Zareen Khan is dating THIS Bigg Boss 12 contestant! The couple caught vacationing in Goa

Sidharth Shukla comes out in support of Shehnaaz Gill as fandom wars take a nasty turn – view tweet

It seems Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's fandom wars have hit the newest low. The actor took to his social media handle and asked everyone to not blame Sana aka Shehnaaz for the same.

Read the full story here: Sidharth Shukla comes out in support of Shehnaaz Gill as fandom wars take a nasty turn – view tweet

Super Dancer 4: had THIS strict pre-condition before returning to the show

Shilpa Shetty Kundra had taken a break from Super Dancer Chapter 4 after her husband Raj Kundra got arrested in a pornography-related case.

Read the full story here: Super Dancer 4: Shilpa Shetty had THIS strict pre-condition before returning to the show

Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat gets candid about his divorce to ; says, 'Ek sense of belonging tumhare saath ho raha hai mera'

Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat reveals how he suffered anxiety attacks after his split with Ridhi Dogra. He says that he feels a connection with Shamita Shetty

Read the full story here: Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat gets candid about his divorce to Shamita Shetty; says, 'Ek sense of belonging tumhare saath ho raha hai mera'